There’s a term commonly used, “ideal weight.” It implies that there’s some magical weight that everyone should be that will keep you healthy and safe from disease. That’s just not true. Each of us is an individual, and we have different body shapes and sizes. There’s not one right weight for everyone.

Many ideas about “normal” weight are expressed using the BMI, or “Body Mass Index.” This is a formula, using just a person’s height and weight. The person who dreamed up the BMI, Lambert Adolphe Jacques Quetelet, said that it could not, and should not, be used to indicate the level of fatness in an individual. Quetelet was a mathematician, not a physician. He produced the formula to give a quick and easy way to measure the degree of obesity of the general population to assist the government in allocating resources.

In the 20th Century the idea was adopted by life insurance companies as one way to calculate premiums for a large population. The medical establishment picked it up and started spreading the false information that BMI somehow indicates health.

So, what’s wrong with BMI? It makes no allowance for the relative proportions of bone, muscle and fat in the body. Bone is denser than muscle and twice as dense as fat, so a person with strong bones, good muscle tone and low fat will have a high BMI. Thus, athletes and fit, health-conscious people who work out a lot tend to find themselves classified as overweight or even obese. And one more thing that’s wrong with BMI – it does not take gender into account, nor age!

The next time you encounter a health provider who talks to you about your BMI being too high, or too low, don’t listen. Remember, BMI was designed to assess large populations, not individuals.

I use the word “fat” in place of “overweight” because the latter term implies there is some ideal weight that we all should be. That’s just not true.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com