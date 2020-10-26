Plenty and healthy options available from one of these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants to help your week get off to the right start

Our daily Meal-Deals for Monday, October 25, 2020

La Scala

Happy Monday! Your first dinner of the work-week should be La Scala-Special! Select something delicious from our full menu, perhaps a carpaccio? Light and delicious.

Open to Dine-In with social distancing table set-up, limited outdoor dining and Takeout.

And come in and say hello to Chandra and the team! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med in their indoor dining room, with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout and delivery).

Counting calories? Avocado pizza? Yes Healthy Pizza, make it green. Visit Costa Med for something delicious and healthy today! ⁠

Featuring a revised menu with new Takeout & delivery meal options. You can now order online for take out!

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brasas KB

Monday Week Kick-Off special. Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

We are open for indoor dining with social-distancing table set-up, Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

We ask you please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Today, kick off your week in style trying our Pabellón venezolano artisan

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

The Golden Hog

Open today 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are your locally owned and operated independent grocer. Email us your grocery list here.

Start off the week with a Golden Hog made to order sandwich while you wait! Special requests welcome.

Today’s holiday menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Corn / Lentil / Carrot

Main Course: Beef Brisket / Coconut Curry Chicken / Salmon / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Asparagus / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here.

Kazumi

Call or join us for our Mini Spicy Tuna Tartar, our Special for today! Enjoy

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 9:45 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

Want a burger or chicken taco delivered? Try our new specialty pizzas. Only $11.99

Or try a Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our new rolls or salad dishes today!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Open Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Milanezza

Eat healthy and delicious food at Milanezza. We have plenty of deliciously healthy options in our lunch menu, starting at $13.95.

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

And you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Now at our Milanezza Mercadito you can order Argentinian Grass-Fed beef. El Mercadito provides 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Order from our new ONLINE LIQUOR & WINE OUTLET and save! All wine bottles on sale this long weekend! Order it to go, have it delivered or enjoy in our dining room!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Located at 700 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

The place on the island for Fresh Ready-to-Cook Homemade Pastas & Salsas

We are very excited to share our new homemade pastas with the Key Biscayne. These authentic pastas are certifiably fresh and handmade by our chefs. Now you can cook delicious Novecento pastas from the comfort of your own kitchen. See prices below:

FRESH HOMEMADE PASTAS

ÑOQUIS DE RICOTA - $ 8.99 LB, serves 3

RAVIOLES DE RICOTA Y ESPINACA - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

RAVIOLES 900 DE JAMON Y QUESO - $ 9.99 LB, serves 2

FETUCCINI DE ESPINACA - $ 6.99 LB , serves 3

Order today!

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Enjoy a beachside breakfast at Lighthouse Cafe!!! All the favorites and cafe con leche!

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for indoor dining room, with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor dining area or at home (takeout and delivery).

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering, either online by clicking here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Try our new Cesar Salad. Rich salad with layers of romaine lettuce, bacon, Parmesan cheese, croutons and its traditional dressing (If you are on KETO, order without croutons!) + you can add your protein with grilled chicken!⠀⠀

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call (786) 401-7474

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Now open Mondays

We are open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations suggested!

Introducing the RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Please call (305) 456-0480 for the daily menu special.

Or try our incredible octopus salad

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpenCeviche Bar Key Biscayne

Donut Gallery Diner

Start your week off with a light and delicious diner-breakfast. Poached eggs and steamed spinach.

Nothing gets your week started like a great & traditional diner breakfast!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for indoor seating with social-distancing table set-up, expanded outdoor seating, takeout or delivery

Expanded hours.

Sunday and Monday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order or visit us online.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed Mondays. Check back tomorrow – Tuesday – for that special South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

Closed Mondays.

Get ready today for tomorrow’s TACO TUESDAY - Tacopolis style!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

KEBO

Closed Monday. Check Back Tuesday for a special $14.95 p/p Kebo-Meal

Our new $14.95/pp Takeout & Delivery menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order or inquire on today’s and wine specials

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%