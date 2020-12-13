Holiday gift options can be difficult to come by, but The Golden Hog offers island residents fresh and unique options.

Mariana Tello welcomes the holidays every year. “We ordered so many new products this year,” Mariana said recently as she moved boxes of newly arrived items that added to an already expansive array of gift giving options.

“For example, this year we’ve added some unique items to our panettone collection, including a 10 kilos (22.6 lbs) option,” made by Italian baker Loison, who has been baking panettones since 1938. “We also have 5 kg, 3 kg and the most popular 1 kg box.”

Asked why the emphasis on panettones, Trello says they are a delicious upgrade to the traditional fruit cake and “much more elegant.”

Due to the popularity of the Dolce Gabbana line of panettones The Golden Hog introduced last year, Trello says they have added a lot more to this line, including a personal-sized panettone that’s an ideal present for someone special.

Trello said her favorite panettone is Marron Noir, made by Fiasconaro. The label makes it easy to understand why: “Panettone with candied chestnuts and gianduja chocolate, topped with chestnuts cream and chocolate coating.”

Panettone. Did you know?

- Panettone is somewhere between a bread and a cake in taste; a sweet yeasted bread that is traditionally around Christmas in Italy.

- Panettone was invented in Milan in the 1400s.

- It is said to have originated from the Italian word “panetto” or a small loaf cake. Early written records call it pane di tono, or “luxury cake.”

- Italians consume an estimated 5.5 lbs per family, per year.

Much of what Trello and her husband, co-owner Jorge Gonzalez Capeillo, select to buy is driven by The Golden Hog’s gift basket business. This is an area where, according to Trello, they shine brightly during the holidays. Pun intended. “I just received a call from a lady who lives in California, but her mother-in-law resides on the island and wanted a special basket for them.

“With Covid, we are seeing a lot of people who would normally visit the island but will not this year. They still have family or close friends residing in Key Biscayne and want to give them something nice. We will work with them, creating the perfect basket and delivering them here.”

To that end, The Golden Hog has added several lines of panettones, chocolates, champagne and wine to fit every taste and budget, said Trello. “The most basic to the most exquisite,” she said, pointing to a bottle of Chateau Margaux Grand Vin 2009 that sells for $1599.95.

The chocolate selection has some favorites, but Trello has also added several exclusive items to the offering. “We love our Marrons Glacé selection. It is a traditional line of French chestnuts glazed in chocolate sweets.”

Trello says there are two categories of gift baskets. “We have an assortment of pre-created baskets in our catalog, and we always have some ready made for someone who wants to come in and grab-and-go a gift.” There are baskets for kids, like the Children’s Holiday Treats basket that includes several sweet delicacies and even a non-alcoholic apple bubbly for the little ones to celebrate. And there also is a Cipriani Italian Holiday basket, which includes a bottle of Bellini and a jar of Bellini jam and an Italian dinner basket, complete with wine.

“We have different size wooden boxes and trays to create baskets based on a budget or particular taste. Your imagination, not your budget, is the limitation,” said Trello, adding that “with such a wide assortment of options, any budget can be accommodated.”

The Golden Hog is located in the Harbor Plaza at 91 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne. They open at 7:30 a.m. daily and are open until 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and until 7 p.m. on Sat. and Sun. For more information, or to place a basket order, call (305) 361-1300.