Owners of Pop’s Burgers bring passion and an innovative mindset to the job

When you love hamburgers and have a chance to own a burger restaurant, you jump at the chance!

That is what Patricia y Eduardo Heinrich did this past year when they purchased the popular Pop’s Burger store. And they have not simply sat idle; they have taken the “simple” menu and improved it by adding many favorites, especially a wider assortment of sandwiches and desserts.

We caught up with Eduardo and Patricia to learn more about them.

IN. Where were you born?

Eduardo was born in Lima, Peru and I, Patricia, was born in Barcelona, España

IN. Where do you live now?

We reside in Key Biscayne.

IN. Why did you get into this business?

We are passionate about hamburgers! Especially Eduardo. So, about a year ago, we had the opportunity to purchase Pop´s Burger, and ever since we have been super happy and excited about developing something we are so passionate about.

IN. What is your “secret to success” in your profession?

We are convinced that the main ingredient to success is to do something you love and enjoy doing.

IN. Do you want your children or their children to follow this path, if yes why, if no why....?

For now, we are just concentrating in raising our children with a solid base and values. We will give them the freedom to select what they would enjoy doing in their future. This provides us with the peace of mind that we have provided them with a platform to make the right decisions for their futures.

IN. What’s your proudest moment in your career?

We are new to the gastronomy industry so we believe the best is yet to come!

IN. What is the state of the culinary scene in your estimation in Key Biscayne and Miami at large...

While new to the industry, we think the gastronomy industry occupies a very important place in the Miami market, perhaps even more in Key Biscayne, where the customers hold us to a very high standard for their culinary experience.

IN. If you could define what South Florida or Key Biscayne food is about, how would you explain or characterize it? What needs to happen for it to get better?

There is significant variety and we would definitely classify it as having a very international flair; we think it should continue to grow and develop.

IN. How does food help humanity connect and understand each other?

Food provides nutrition to the soul! There is a saying in Spain, and most of Latin America -- “barriga llena corazón contento (full stomach, happy heart),” and frankly, we think the best conversations always take place on a table where there is good food and drinks!

IN. If you had to choose one meal, what would it be?

Hamburger, of course!

IN. If you had to make a dish for yourself, what would it be?

- Eduardo: Lomo saltado!!! (traditional Peruvian beef dish).

- Patricia: Potatoes omelette and a good “pa amb tomaquet.”

IN. What is your favorite junk food?

- Eduardo: Pizza Hut.

- Patricia: The falafels you find in the streets of NYC.

IN. What would people be surprised to know about you?

- Eduardo: That I competed in motocross and traveled the world competing at a professional level.

- Patricia: I’m a passionate musician and when I was in university, I played in a rock-n-roll band. We used to open for Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, among others.

IN. What’s your advice for someone just starting in your profession?

Above all, have a great deal of perseverance and faith.

If you go.

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Shopping Center at Located at 260 Crandon Blvd., Suite 14. You can reach them at (786) 401-7474.

Pop’s is open from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week. On Friday and Saturdays, they are open until 10 p.m.

Follow Pop's Burger on Instagram