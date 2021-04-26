With Mother’s Day just a couple of weeks away, plan to celebrate All-Star moms with a delicious meal and perfect wine pairing

Perhaps no one in the family has been more impacted than Mom during the last pandemic year.

From juggling working from home and balancing family priorities - even taking time to like writing lunchtime love notes – Mami has been the glue keeping it all functioning.

And as we approach her special day, it’s clear 2021-Moms deserve to be celebrated in a big way.

One of the easiest ways to do something special for that Key Biscayne especial all-star mom is for the family to turn the tables and make her a homemade meal and enjoy some quality time together around the dinner table.

For those in need of inspiration, consider these delicious meal and wine options; Bite-Sized Pastry Breakfast/Brunch and this Tuscan Chicken Pierogy Skillet.

We also provide the perfect wine pairing for each dish from Key Biscayne neighbor and wine expert Marcella Carniero

They are easy to make and she will be appreciative! for an easy, elevated, sure-to-impress dish that comes together in 45 minutes.

Pastry Brunch Cups

Servings: 18

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 sheets puff pastry

18 eggs

2 cups diced ham

chopped fresh green onions

Heat oven 375 F.

In a small saucepan, melt butter. Whisk flour with butter. Gradually pour in milk, whisking each time. Bring to simmer, whisking until mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat; stir in Swiss cheese. Set aside.

Use a rolling pin to thin out puff pastries. Cut each into nine squares. Line pastry squares in muffin cups, pressing bottoms down firmly and moving pastries up sides for edges to come up just over muffin tins. Fill each cup with 1 teaspoon cheese sauce. Crack one egg into each cup and sprinkle each with diced ham.

Bake 10-15 minutes until eggs are set. Sprinkle with chopped green onions.

WINE PAIRINGS OPTIONS.

The Pastry Brunch Cups will go very well with a good sparkler - its acidity and freshness will counter-balance the cheese-dominant flavor and bolder texture of the breakfast bites, bringing harmony to the meal.

We recommend:

La Gioiosa Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

Simonnet-Febvre Crémant de Bourgogne Brut

Philipponnat Champagne Royale Réserve Brut

Tuscan Chicken Pierogy Skillet

The key ingredient: Mrs. T’s Pierogies, which are pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors. They can be boiled, baked, sauteed, fried or grilled.

Visit mrstspierogies.com to find more recipe inspiration to celebrate mom.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

1 box Mrs. T’s Pierogies 4 Cheese Medley

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to even thickness

kosher salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 bag (5 ounces) fresh baby spinach

2 cups diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional, for garnish

1 tablespoon cold water

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

fresh basil, for garnish

crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish

Boil pierogies according to package directions. Drain then toss pierogies with 1 tablespoon olive oil to keep from sticking.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste, and cook 8-10 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to plate, cover and allow to rest 5-8 minutes. Slice thin.

While chicken rests, lower heat to medium-low and add remaining oil to same skillet. Add garlic, spinach and tomatoes; saute 1-2 minutes until garlic is fragrant. Season with Italian seasoning and salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in chicken broth, heavy cream and 3/4 cup Parmesan. In small bowl, whisk cold water and cornstarch then stir into pan. Simmer 4-5 minutes until thickened and creamy.

Return chicken and pierogies to skillet and toss to combine. If desired, top with additional seasonings, to taste. Garnish with fresh basil, Parmesan and red pepper flakes, if desired.

WINE PAIRINGS OPTIONS.

The Tuscan Chicken Pierogy will pair beautifully with a nice red from Tuscany, whose food-friendly balanced acidity and good structure will highlight the flavors and textures of the dish.

Wine suggestions:

Poggio Antico Rosso di Montalcino 2018

Cantine Dei Vino Nobile de Montepulciano DOCG 2017

Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo Toscana IGT 2018

All wine pairing recommendations made by Marcella Carneiro, Certified Specialist and Wine Educator and Key Biscayne neighbor. To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com

All wines recommended are available at The Golden Hog