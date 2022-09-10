Pride of ownership: Donut Gallery Diner celebrates 50 years serving Key Biscayne

“Here we are, we’re still here,” is how Nelson Zambrano feels about his restaurant, the Donut Gallery Diner, which his family has owned since 1972 when Nelson’s father Benjamin bought the restaurant and moved the family down from New York.

With so much history, love, sweat and tears accumulated over 50 years -- “It’s been running in the family for three generations, and my daughter is doing it with us now” – it is hard for Zambrano and his daughter Kaleia not to get emotional as they talk about the family’s 50 years operating the establishment.

“It’s grounding. There’s so much history here. I never got to meet my grandpa, but I feel like this place is him,” said Kaleia, becoming visibly emotional (as did Nelson).

Nelson spoke about how the word “comfort” epitomizes the restaurant – not just by serving comfort food, but also in terms of the warmth, friendliness and familiarity the restaurant has maintained over the years. And now it is Kaleia, the youngest of the Zambrano family, who is maintaining the family tradition of greeting customers as they enter the 12+ seat diner located in Harbor Plaza.

“When people come in 30 years later and they see nothing has changed, they feel comforted by that. They think ‘comfort food and comfort place,’ ” says Nelson.

Having run the Donut Gallery for more than three decades, Nelson and his wife, Ota, know the diner – and its customers – inside and out, from the regulars to newcomers.

Nelson started working there in earnest as a high schooler. “I wasn’t a high school kind of guy,” he said, smiling slyly. “Now I’ve been in this business 30-something years.” And over those 30+ years, Nelson has noticed substantial changes in his clientele. “The biggest change I notice is demographical,” he said. “Now, Latins do what the Americans did. The way it used to be, Americans would sit here at 5 o’clock in the morning with a newspaper and a glass of orange juice.”

The change in clientele resulted in them adding some new items to the menu, Nelson said, noting that people “don’t eat the same kind of food anymore. We serve açai, egg whites, oatmeal, these sorts of things. But we also serve the traditional type of breakfast that many of our customers know and love.”

It is those old favorites that keep bringing back customers, both old and new, he said.

Talking about tradition, Nelson says the most popular dish today is the same as it was years ago: ``Ted's Special,” an open-faced English muffin served “Monte Cristo” style with bacon, tomato, ham and cheese, topped with a fried egg.

Nelson also mentions the Donut Gallery’s french toast remains popular. “Many customers also opt for a ‘Glorified’ Ted’s special,” he said. In this, French Toast replaces the muffin, creating “a delicious sweet and savory mix.”

Besides surviving the island’s evolution, Donut Gallery Diner withstood South Florida’s most catastrophic events –Hurricane Andrew and two years of the COVID pandemic.

Hurricane Andrew was the biggest storm to pass through. “It came through very quickly, so people didn’t have to hunker down. We got in to clean up by boat as the island was flooded, and by Tuesday morning we may have already been open.”

Seeing his team ready to serve customers so quickly after the storm passed is a source of pride for Nelson: “We are like first responders …. We are usually the last to close and the first to open.”

Having experienced so many changes on the island, they have been able to document it all from the perspective of the restaurant.

The inside of the Donut Galley Diner has barely changed since 1972, only switching out the stools and adding black and white checkerboards on their walls. “We have quite a few years of photos on the walls, and many more stored digitally. It holds a lot of memories for a lot of people. Many of … their families come in generations later.”

Reaching their 50th anniversary, Nelson and the Zambrano family feel immense pride. “We’ve been serving the community for this long, and I wanna be there for people when they need it,” he said. “We all got raised by this diner. It gave us everything we have.”

Donut Gallery Diner is open from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. To reach them, call (305) 361-9985.