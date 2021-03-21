‘Profee’ combines protein to your coffee for added immune health benefits

While some of the past year’s COVID restrictions have relaxed, for many Key Biscayne families, mornings have been forever changed.

Staying on track with healthy choices remains a priority. While some coffee stops, like Oasis Café, have closed due to the pandemic, many others island favorites -- like The Golden Hog, Artisan or even Lighthouse Café -- are open and ready with that cafecito.

If your morning routine includes coffee at home, a new way to enjoy coffee has grown in popularity, allowing you to get more out of your cup of joe.

The trend is known as “proffee,” a combination of protein and coffee, that adds nutritional benefits to coffee drinks. By adding a protein-rich option like Premier Protein 30g High Protein Shakes to your coffee, latte or cappuccino – hot or iced – your cup can provide up to 30 grams of protein and 24 vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants vitamins C and E that help support a healthy immune system.

Available in nine indulgent flavors – including chocolate, vanilla, caramel, cinnamon roll, and cookies and cream – these shakes make it easy to stay on track with your health goals while allowing for “proffee” personalization. Plus, they can be enjoyed straight from the container as part of a nutritious breakfast, afternoon snack, post-workout boost, or an ingredient in a protein-packed recipe.

For those looking to make their own proffee, a Chocolate Latte is as simple as it is nutritious. You can enjoy the benefits of coffee, with protein, vitamins and delicious chocolate notes.

Another warm coffeehouse-style option allows you to take advantage of the health benefits of curcumin and turmeric in a Golden Turmeric Vanilla Protein Latte. A sprinkle of pepper may sound odd in your latte, but it can actually improve your body’s absorption of the turmeric.

Chocolate Latte

- 1/2 cup hot brewed coffee or 2 shots espresso

- 1 Premier Protein 30g High Protein Chocolate Shake

- 2 teaspoons cocoa nibs

In a large 14-16-ounce mug, prepare espresso or coffee.

Pour chocolate shake on top to combine.

Top with cocoa nibs.

Nutritional information per serving: 203 calories; 6.4 g total fat; 2.4 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 189.6 mg sodium; 7.7 g total carbohydrates; 4 g dietary fiber; 1.1 g total sugars; 30.9 g protein; 6 mcg vitamin D; 23 mg vitamin C; 3.8 mg vitamin E; 650 mg calcium; 3.5 mg iron; 538 mg potassium.

Golden Turmeric Vanilla Protein Latte

- 1 Premier Protein 30g High Protein Vanilla Shake

- 2 shots espresso

- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

- 1 dash black pepper

Froth vanilla shake using frother on warm setting. If you don’t have a frother, simply shake in a container for 45 seconds, pour into a mug and microwave for 45 seconds.

Add espresso to a 14-16-ounce mug then top with frothed shake, turmeric, cinnamon and black pepper; whisk to combine.

Nutritional information per serving: 171.3 calories; 3.3 g total fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 238.6 mg sodium; 6.6 g total carbohydrates; 1.7 g dietary fiber; 1.1 g total sugars; 30.1 g protein; 6 mcg vitamin D; 23 mg vitamin C; 3.8 mg vitamin E; 650.2 mg calcium; 2.5 mg iron; 348 mg potassium.