Scoring big on game day requires championship-level meals and snacks that keep the crowd full and ready for action. You can take your tailgate to the house with these baked dishes that help simplify homegating so you can focus on the big screen.

From a salsa-based dip and chicken wings to kick off the party to sweet brownies for celebrating victory, each of these recipes call for less than an hour in the kitchen. Clock management is key to tackling a tailgate spread, making these delicious dishes the perfect play calls on game day.

Just Wing It

Skip the silverware at your next homegate and dive right in with a fan favorite that requires just your hands and a heap of napkins: wings.

Whether you pick through your pieces or clean each wing to the bone, these Game Day Chicken Wings are perfect for eaters of all types. A simple flour-based coating keeps the recipe easy to make and baking in the oven means you can skip the messy fryer or firing up the grill.

Cook until crispy then corral your party’s favorite dipping sauces from ranch and blue cheese to barbecue and more. Once your spread is served, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the game.

Game Day Chicken Wings

Total time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/3 cup flour

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

10 chicken wingettes, thawed

dipping sauces (optional)

fresh parsley (optional)

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Line baking sheet with foil. Arrange butter cubes on foil.

In medium bowl, combine flour, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Coat both sides of wings in flour mixture then evenly space among butter cubes on baking sheet.

Bake wings 30 minutes.

Turn wings over and bake 15 minutes, or until crispy and fully cooked.

Serve with dipping sauces and sprinkle with fresh parsley, if desired.

Score Big with a Salsa-Based Dip

Whether your game day celebrations call for a full-blown parking lot party or homegating with your closest friends, the nibbles and noshes you serve set the stage. Building your menu with crowd-pleasing classics – including one tried-and-true favorite that offers a fresh, veggie-forward taste: chilled salsa – makes your guests cheer for more than just the home team.

Healthy game day snacks are important to almost half (48%) of tailgaters and 18% said they’d consider leaving a party if salsa wasn’t served, according to the “Game Day Eats Report” survey from refrigerated salsa brand Fresh Cravings. With its low calorie count packed with high flavor, salsa supports health-conscious goals. Made with ingredients like fresh tomatoes, crisp vegetables, zesty peppers and more, the authentic taste of chilled salsa is a universal favorite among fans.

With a belief that plant-based foods should contain wholesome ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating, Fresh Cravings refrigerated salsas are available in the produce section, next to dressings and dips, in restaurant-style or chunky mild, medium and hot varieties. Chilled salsa is an affordable and vibrant-tasting alternative to jarred salsa, making it a key ingredient in this Mexican Pizza Dip from celebrity chef George Duran. It’s a simple crowd-pleaser you can make in less than an hour, leaving more time for pregame festivities.

Mexican Pizza Dip

Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran

Servings: 6-8

Nonstick cooking spray

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound ground beef

1 package taco seasoning mix

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa, plus additional for topping

1 cup grated mozzarella

1/2 cup blended Mexican cheese

sliced jalapeno (optional)

sliced black olives (optional)

green onions (optional)

tortilla chips

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Spray 8-by-8-inch glass pan or large souffle dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In large saute pan, heat oil over medium-high heat and add ground beef, breaking up with flat wooden spatula, until fully cooked. Sprinkle taco seasoning throughout beef and combine.

Place warm beef mixture in large bowl and add cream cheese, sour cream, 1 cup salsa and mozzarella. Mix well until combined and pour into prepared pan. Top with blended cheese and sliced jalapeno, black olives and green onions, if desired.

Bake until fully warmed and cheese is melted, 30-35 minutes.

Top with small spoonfuls of salsa. Serve with tortilla chips.

Cap Off Game Day with an All-Star Combo

Pregame festivities call for salty snacks and meaty morsels, but halftime eating and postgame celebrations are perfect for sweet treats.

You can sweeten up your tailgate or homegate with a shareable option like Marbled Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownies made with Domino Golden Sugar, which is made from pure cane sugar and dissolves and measures cup for cup just like white granulated sugar without compromising performance or taste. Featuring an undefeated combination of peanut butter and chocolate, this dessert is ideal for baking a day ahead so you can manage the clock on game day.

Marbled Peanut Butter Chocolate Brownies

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 24 brownies

Chocolate Brownies:

1/2 cup (1/4 pound) butter

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped

1 cup Domino Golden Sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Peanut Butter Marble:

1/4 cup natural (no added sugar) peanut butter

4 tablespoons butter, softened

1/2 cup Domino Golden Sugar

1 egg

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

powdered sugar, for topping (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

To make chocolate brownies: In medium saucepot over low heat, melt butter and chocolate. Remove pot from heat; stir in sugar and vanilla until blended.

In small mixing bowl, whisk eggs until frothy then stir into chocolate mixture.

Sift flour into batter and stir just until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan, smoothing to edges.

To make peanut butter marble: In mixing bowl, cream peanut butter, butter and sugar. Add egg and vanilla; beat just until blended. In separate bowl, sift or whisk flour and baking powder then stir into batter just until combined.

Carefully spread peanut butter marble over chocolate batter. Use knife to swirl batters together, first horizontally then diagonally.

Bake 20 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out almost clean. Cool completely on wire rack before cutting. Top with powdered sugar, if desired, before serving.

