Randazzo’s surviving the pandemic with a creative and healthy menu -- and loyal customers

While the pandemic has taken a toll on the island’s gastronomy industry, creativity has become a hallmark of successful local restaurateurs. The island’s upscale Italian eatery, Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics Restaurant, has been no exception.

The closings, reopening and social distance restrictions were a challenge for Yesenia Randazzo, the restaurant’s owner. But she and her team, armed with determination and creativity, weathered the worst 2020 had to offer.

“It was tough at first,” said Yesenia. “Unlike many restaurants on the island, we were actually limited in our outdoor seating capacity. We could not expand into the parking lot. And with the social distancing restrictions, we actually lost seating space.

“But our customers kept us going by ordering takeout and delivery,” she added. “And (they) were patient as we worked through the restrictions. We are so appreciative.”

Yesenia works tirelessly to make sure the quality of food and service at Randazzo’s is exactly how she expects it to be delivered.

The ultra-competitive Yesenia also works to stay in shape by training six times a week at South Beach’s famous 5th Street Gym, a routine that she says “keeps me centered and sane.”

“Staying in shape is critical to maintaining the schedule we keep,” she said. “It is therapeutic.”

Yesenia wears many hats to keep Randazzo’s operating. In a recent Instagram post, she expressed her philosophy for success: “Some people want it to happen, some people wish it would happen, others make it happen. When failure is not an option you keep hustling and do what you have to do...”

Innovation has helped Randazzo’s keep up with the changes dictated to them -- and the entire industry -- by the 10-month COVID pandemic.

As Randazzo’s clients started eating more at home, Yesenia introduced daily menu specials. “For $22, we provide a three-course meal that includes an appetizer, main dish and dessert.”

To keep the menu fresh, it changes daily, and it has included such flavors as Snapper Francese, Randazzo’s popular Chicago Shaker’s Salad, and Fettuccini Alfredo.

To ensure the quality and safety of Randazzo’s delivery, Yesenia in August introduced Randazzo’s own food delivery service. “The goal is to have the food taste as fresh as if you ate at the restaurant.”

For customers focused on eating healthy, without sacrificing flavor, Yesenia invites them to try fare such as the popular Octopus Salad. “We have plenty of dishes that are healthy and incredibly delicious,” she said, but the Octopus Salad is especially in demand. First, noting that for the octopus salad they first boil the octopus until it is tender, “then we marinate it in virgin olive oil and white wine vinegar, meyer lemon, celery, cherry peppers, Sicilian olives and capers.”

The Mussels Blanco is another especially healthy dish, Yesenia said. The dish contains fresh steamed mussels, with virgin olive oil, clam juice and Italian parsley. “Customers must try our Salmon Limone, Alaskan salmon grilled and topped with our house made Meyer lemon dressing -- made fresh daily.”

As she looks to the new year, Yesenia said she is appreciative of the support her customers have shown.

“The support has been overwhelming,” she said. “Island residents were so supportive and kept ordering takeout. We also had many off-island customers who drove to pick up their orders. We are so grateful. We are committed to providing the best Italian dining experience we can. We want to keep Randazzo’s as the favorite island place to celebrate that special occasion.”

If you go.

Randazzo’s is located in the Galleria Shopping Center, at 328 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at (305) 456-0480.

They are open from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Tuesday.