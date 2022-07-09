To Raul Bonetto, opening a new restaurant has become second nature. So when deciding for his newest Key Biscayne dining spot – Amarandino – Bonetto relied on experience, research, and a hunch that the island would welcome his new concept.

The Argentinian-born Bonetto opened the first NY-style pizza restaurant in Argentina – Palermo Hollywood - then went to live in Peru for a year, where he fell in love with Peruvian cuisine. After more than 60 return visits, says Bonetto, laughing, he started formulating a plan to have Peruvian food be part of his future endeavors.

His next journey took him from Argentina to New York City. “I saw the movie (“Wall Street”) in 1989 and thought that was a cool city to live in,” recalls Bonetto.

After 18-months of working at a pizzeria, he purchased it and then, went on to open ten restaurants in New York City, among them Rigoletto Pizza, Pampa Restaurant (Argentinian), Café Frida (Mexican), Sipan NYC, and Gauchas Empanadas.

It is this experience that makes opening Amarandino such an exciting opportunity. “Amarandino is a Peruvian-style Ceviche Bar,” Bonetto told Islander News last week. “We offer a varied menu, from traditional and innovative ceviche to tiraditos and delicious Shrimp Tacos.”

Amarandino offers a good selection of wine and beers and will soon start Happy Hours. Also, they will be adding Peruvian Lomo Saltado Empanadas and Aji de Gallina Empanadas.

Bonetto moved to South Florida in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed much of New York City’s restaurant industry. He settled in Miami Beach, but a few visits to Key Biscayne led him to decide to continue his culinary entrepreneur career on the island. “I love that Key Biscayne is a nice and private community,” said Bonetto, adding that the large South American and European community is an added plus.

As for AAmarandino’s menu, Bonetto says his most popular dishes so far are the Ceviche de Vieiras with Scallops, Aguachile de Camarones and Ceviche Pulpo al Olivo. He also adds that their unique Arroz con Leche y Matcha is a “must try.”

“I love to cook, especially Ñoquis, on the 29th of the month, which is an Argentinian tradition.

Bonetto added that he can make “unas super empanadas” (superb empanadas).

Bonetto said he also loves Peruvian Nikkei fusion, a blend of Peruvian ingredients — tropical fish, quinoa, aji amarillo peppers — molded by Japanese techniques.

But the menu, location and quality ingredients are only part of Bonetto’s success as a restaurateur. “I focus a lot on training our employees in cleanliness, customer service, organization and a flexible work environment where we can all do whatever is needed to create a positive customer experience.”

If you Go

Amarandino is located in the Key Colony Shopping Center at 200 Crandon Blvd, #101. It is towards the rear with ample parking. It is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

You can reach them at (305) 365-1242