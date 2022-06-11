The official address is 180 Crandon Blvd. on Key Biscayne, but that does not begin to tell the story of what is in this little strip shopping center called Arcade. Sure, other malls on the island have several food establishments, like The Square and Galleria, both on Crandon.

What makes the Arcade unique, hosever, is the sheer number of eateries on this plaza, the only true strip-mall on Key Biscayne, one that you can easily miss if you are driving too fast and blink.

The one location you see from the street is D’Lite Bistro and Bakery, with signage and a cozy terrazita, where you can enjoy healthier faire al fresco. Alessandra Zurek opened D’Lite with the vision of being a place for friends, family and locals to feel at home.

“Our main ingredient is love, food is made fresh, right on the spot with every order. We are not a fast-food restaurant,” Zurek recently told Islander News.

So, what else is in the Arcade? And how long have they been there?

Let’s see… once you park, in addition to D’Lite, you have the option of enjoying fine Italian or Lebanese cuisine, plus Argentinian empanadas, pizza and a national sub sandwich shop.

Out of the 12 rented locations, six are restaurants – and even more if you consider Las Empanadas has expanded and now occupies several bays.

If it was up to Federico Elkarout, owner, operator and chef at Pita Pockets, there would be even more. “I think we could become Key Biscayne’s food court,” he said, noting that he has suggested to the landlord that whenever a space comes open, to seek a restaurant.

“We would all benefit,” says Elkarout, who saw the value of cooperation among restaurants when he worked in Detroit’s Greektown. “They were successful because they worked together.”

Cooperation is already present within many of the restaurateurs. Cesar Andrade, owner of the Domino’s, which has been operating on the Key since 1991, recently told Islander News that he values the relationships he has built on the island. “The personal relationship you develop with our customers; a lot of them become friends. We are thankful that we are successful in this competitive business.”

Andrade went to FIU on a tennis scholarship, and after graduation went to work with Domino’s corporate, eventually rising through the ranks to become Senior Area Supervisor for South Florida and Puerto Rico.

“When the opportunity arose to open Key Biscayne, I jumped on it. That was back in 1991,” said Andrade, who at one time owned the Subway franchise in the Arcade.

Next door to Domino’s is La Scala Restaurant, which opened in 2017 and is owned by Chandra de Silva. It is his second go-round in the Arcade, having previously owned the Seafood Depot. “We were there when it opened, with Dominos and others,” said de Silva, who is from Sri Lanka and has been on Key Biscayne since 1980.

“All of us are friends and we help each other. It makes for a pleasant environment when we can all work together,” he said.

The Arcade is now also home to the expanding La Empanadas business, which opened their first location in 2019 and have now opened two additional stores, in Downtown Miami and Aventura. But the company’ heart – and all empanadas production – remain in the Arcade location.

Mariana Schroh opened La Empanadas with her husband, Santiago Piñera, after selling their gastronomic company in Argentina and moved to Key Biscayne in search of a better quality of life.

In a 2019 interview, Schroh told Islander News the idea to open La Empanadas Key Biscayne came when gathered with some friends. “We started thinking about how nice it would be to enjoy delicious, homemade empanada, but we could not think of an alternative.

“Relying on our 18 plus years of experience in the culinary industry, the concept for La Empanada’s Key Biscayne came about,” Schroh said.

So if you are looking for that hidden oasis for foodies, make sure you do not drive by the Arcade.

If you go

