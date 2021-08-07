These last few months, when I have gone out for dinner, I've tried to go where I feel at home. One place I go to, where I feel like I can stay forever, is Costa Med in the Square Shopping Center.

It all starts with the head waiter, Harold Ramirez, who always seems to know what I like, and I don't even have to look at the menu. And the food is to die for!

At Costa Med, their Sea Bass is a work of art. Their pear and Gorgonzola ravioli is one of my favorites. It melts in your mouth. And it does not stop there. I highly recommend their delicious Tuna Tataki, which I sometimes have as a meal. You should also try their rainbow salad, which beautifully accompanies any meal.

Back to Harold, however. He has such an incredible calming way about him. No matter what has happened during the day, it is all instantly forgotten with his smile and peaceful demeanor.

Owner Antonio Braschi is a hoot! He is a great storyteller and often comes and sits at the table, with a different story every time. Within minutes, he can have you laughing and forgetting all that has been worrying you.

Costa Med is a great place to celebrate a special event, like a birthday or anniversary. We recently celebrated the birthday of my daughter, Sandra Perez, and had an incredible time.

If you take my recommendation and decide to visit, ask for Mayra’s cheese platter to start. When you do, remember me!

Costa Med Bistro + Wine is located in The Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation, call (305) 361-7575.

They are open for lunch and dinner, Monday to Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. On Sundays, they are open for dinner from 6 to 10 p.m.

“Woman About Town,” is a new feature in Islander News written by Mayra Vide-Perez. Mayra is well-known to Key Biscayners, having been a fixture on the island since before being elected as the Kiwani of the Year in 1997.

Mayra will write about her visits to area restaurants and shops. If you have an idea for a place Mayra should visit, send your suggestion to editor@islandernews.com