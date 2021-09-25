As I continue to go out to dinner around the village, I look for – and find – places I feel at home in. This month, my quest took me to a family-owned restaurant that I absolutely love, KeBo Restaurant, which is considered one of the finest – if not the best – traditional Spanish restaurants in South Florida.

By now, readers know my fascination with over-the-top service when dining out. It is something I emphasize a lot; I believe the importance of good service in restaurants is at times underappreciated.

We all know how we like to be treated. Many believe that some of the best service can be found in Europe. Well, when I want to experience “a little Europe” without getting on a plane, I head over to KeBo in the Key Colony Plaza.

Key Biscayne is my home away from home, and since I spend a lot of time on the island, I enjoy the escape to Spain that the restaurant provides. KeBo is a place that you can not only call home, they welcome you like family. Step inside and you are instantly transported to Barcelona or Madrid.

The food is authentic. Owner Jose Castellano, his wife Ester Tarin and their children are all incredibly hospitable, hard-working people who are passionate about sharing their culture and cuisine.

One of my favorite dishes ay KeBo is the cod with its incredible homemade sweet tomato relish, This is to die for! I also beg Jose to put relish in a little jar for me to eat with my toast in the morning, it is that good!

Another of my favorite dishes is the Lubina a la sal (crusted sea salt Mediterranean whole sea bass). It is a culinary masterpiece! Scrumptious! And the way they bring it to the table, remove the salt tableside and serveit, is a show in itself.

For an appetizer, try their salmon on toast with a bit of cream cheese. It melts in your mouth. Ask them to cut some of their amazing manchego cheese and drizzle with their amazing imported honey. You will feel you are in heaven.

At KeBo, their award-winning chefs create amazing dishes and the service is unparalleled.

It’s well worth the visit, and say ‘hello’ if you see me there!”

If you go…

KeBo Restaurant is located in the Key Colony Plaza at 200 Crandon Blvd. #104. KeBo is open Tuesday through Sunday from Noon to 10 p.m. They are closed on Mondays. Reservations are recommended, especially on weekends. You may reach KeBo at (305) 365-1244.

“Woman About Town,” is a new feature in Islander News written by Mayra Vide-Perez. Mayra is well-known to Key Biscayners, having been a fixture on the island since before being elected as the Kiwani of the Year in 1997.

Mayra will write about her visits to area restaurants and shops. If you have an idea for a place Mayra should visit, send your suggestion to editor@islandernews.com