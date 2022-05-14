Port wine, the traditional fortified wine produced in the Douro River Valley, Portugal, my all-time favorite after-dinner drink, is adapting to new trends. Long seen almost exclusively as a digestif, the wine became a common ingredient in punches and other cocktails.

In fact, Port offers a great base for drinks. It has a full body, good levels of alcohol (around 20% abv), and an array of flavors. The wine can be red, white, and more recently even rosé, ranging from dry to sweet. A blend of native Portuguese varieties such as Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz, and Touriga Franca, Port is made in numerous styles – Tawny, Ruby, Vintage, Late-Bottled Vintage, just to mention a few.

In broad terms, most Port fall into one of two major categories: those that are aged in wood, with relevant exposure to air, developing flavors and aromas of brown sugar (think of créme brûlée!); and those that are aged in bottle, with very little air contact, developing a darker color and red berry characteristics, with cocoa-like aromas and flavors (think of chocolate cake!).

The wide range of flavor profiles gives Port its incredible versatility for cocktails. The fact that it has less alcohol by volume than vodka, gin and other spirits makes it a great option for less-potent beverages. And guess what? You don’t need to have bartender skills to enjoy it -- some traditional producers sell a mix of Port and tonic in cans. Delicious and so convenient!

A bit of history: Back in the 17th Century, wine was regularly being fortified with grape spirits to make it more stable during the voyage to England. What started like a “need” turned out to be appreciated by consumers. Over the decades that followed the amount of grape spirits added to “regular” wine gradually increased, resulting in a wine that is not only higher in alcohol, but also sweet (due to unfermented sugars present in the wine).

You may want to keep drinking Port the traditional way – pure, in a small glass, after dinner. Or you may want to enjoy it on the rocks as an apéritif. Or perhaps “surf the wave” of Port tonics and Port-based cocktails. The use of Port wine is limited only by your imagination!

Cheers!

Marcella Carneiro is a Certified Specialist of Wine living in Key Biscayne since 2017. She works as a wine educator in the Miami area, and as a wine consultant for The Golden Hog.

To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com.

You can also speak with Marcella and savor wines every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Golden Hog in the Harbor Plaza, at 91 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-1300)