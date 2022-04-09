Randazzo's by Yesenia happy to celebrate five years as part of the Key Biscayne family

With great food and a family-friendly ambiance, it is no surprise that Randazzo's by Yesenia is celebrating its fifth year on the island. The boutique restaurant aims to recreate a bustling spot you would find in little Italies of Chicago or New York, reminiscent of your nonna’s cooking.

This month, the restaurant is celebrating its milestone with an updated wine list and a complete redo of the food menu. The restaurant is also now opening for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

These changes are not only an indication of the restaurant’s success, but also a way to share that success with the community.

Owner Yesenia Randazzo credits a great deal of the restaurant's success to its “amazing customers.” The last two years, with COVID-19 forcing many restaurants to close, were tense as the restaurant fought to survive. Luckily, Yesenia said, the restaurant was backed by Key Biscayne residents. They ordered when the restaurant started to-go service, and they were the first to show up when outdoor dining opened.

This great customer relationship is nowhere near its end. The updated menu shows Yesenia's commitment to satisfying her customers – people who have over the years become more like family.

There are customers that have followed the restaurant from its previous off-key location; customers who like their chicken pounded a certain way or their pasta cooked at a specific time. They keep coming back because they feel at home at the restaurant. From the moment you walk in you can feel the warmth and smell the love.

This new menu celebrates the input they’ve received from customers because, well, customers are put on a pedestal at Randazzo's by Yesenia. The menu includes the most beloved original dishes, but has added several dishes that received impeccable feedback when served over the past few years as specials.

Some fan-favorites include Yesenia’s Homemade Meatball, Valentina’s Italian Salad, Sebastian’s Snapper Francese and Calamari Alla Victoria – dishes named after members of Yesenia’s family. All menu items are made fresh daily, with the kitchen staff starting early to prepare the delicious sauces, dressings, and pasta.

The updated wine list follows a similar direction, with an aim to make the restaurant feel more like a family. It includes a line-up of boutique wine cellars and bottles that will complement the dishes.

The five-year mark establishes Randazzo's by Yesenia s as a vital part of the Key Biscayne community, one that will hopefully last a long time here. Although expansion to new locations are likely on the horizon, the dishes named after Yesenia’s children and the tight-knit customer relationship, mean the original will never stop feeling like family.