The popular Miami Spice program, now in its 21st year, returns in August and September offering fixed-price menus to popular restaurants in the Greater Miami and Miami Beach areas, including three island restaurants who are participating in 2022.

Miami Spice Restaurant Months is a program of The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau which allows locals and visitors to enjoy fixed, three-course meals for $28 for lunch/brunch, and $45 dinners. New this year is an option for an upgraded $60 dinner.

On Key Biscayne, diners will be able to enjoy Miami Spice at Cantina Beach and Lightkeepers inside the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne.

Lightkeepers is the only location on the island offering the upgraded $60, three-course dinner option. The special dinner menu includes two delicious appetizers, a fresh local Burrata with arugula pesto, roasted grapes, grilled local bread and a Smoked Wahoo dip with grilled flatbread, chili-lemon salt.

For dinner, the chefs at Lighkeepers have created two special entrees for Miami Spice: a Roast Chicken Breast, with sweet corn emulsion, roasted potatoes, confit carrot; and, a Pan Roasted Branzino served with livornese sauce and charred lemon. For dessert, your choices included a Meyer Lemon Tart or a Basket of special Beignets with powdered sugar, passionfruit-mango and chocolate sauce.

Cantina Beach – a beachside favorite for locals that specializes in innovative dishes from Mexico – will be serving two special taco selections for lunch: Taco de Cascatan, crispy smoked pork belly, green cabbage, pineapple pico de gallo; and, a Beef Barbacoa Taco, napoles pico de gallo, avocado salsa, cotija cheese.

To top your lunch by the ocean, Cantina Beach will offer a Florida Mango Paleta, a dulce chocolate sauce, mangos, chili.

The popular Novecento will also be offering special Miami Spice dinner items, like Croqueta de pescado, homemade croquettes with white fish and romesco sauce. The dinner menu also includes three entrée options: a mascarpone cheese risotto with Argentinian shrimp and tomato confit, Argentine grass fed New York steak with spicy Spanish potatoes, and a fresh branzino with rustic Greek salad.

Venturing off the island? This year, there are more than 200 participating restaurants in more than 20 neighborhoods, with more than 35 recently opened restaurants and nine Michelin-recognized restaurants like COTE Miami, Red Rooster Overtown, Chug’s Diner and Café La Trova.

For more on Miami Spice Restaurant Months, click here.

If you Go:

Cantina Beach and Lightkeepers are located inside The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami at 455 Grand Bay Drive. For reservations at Cantina Beach, call (305) 365-4500. For Lightkeepers, call (305) 365-4156.

Novecento is located at 620 Crandon Blvd. For information or reservations, call (305) 362-0900.