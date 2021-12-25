With new year’s right around the corner, the island is getting ready to welcome 2022. But more importantly, we are getting ready to say goodbye to 2021, a year for the books.

This year came with its share of difficulties, bringing us both more apart and closer than ever as a community. However, we are finally at the end of a tough year. There is no better time to reminisce on all of its challenges, and what we’ve had to overcome. Needless to say, there is nothing more warranted than a proper celebration.

Here are some options on celebrating the start of the new year.

First off, it is important that you do what’s necessary to remain safe. Due to the current surge of Covid cases on the island, we must follow the safety guidelines. It is recommended that you celebrate outdoors and mask up as much as possible. These safety precautions can help lower the spread of cases and keep the island safe.

To make planning this special night much easier, here is where to go on the Key:

Novecento New Year’s Eve Party

620 Crandon Blvd.

A fun night featuring live music, a DJ, and lots of energy: the perfect way to ring in the new year.

At the RITZ Carlton:

455 Grand Bay Drive

Light Keepers New Year’s Eve Feast

6 to 10 p.m.

Join them for an unforgettable night with a four-course chef’s tasting menu as well as a champagne toast and entertainment.

Reservations required by calling (305) 365-4186 or via email at LKDinningReservations@ritzcarlton.com

RUMBAR New Year’s Eve

8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Enjoy a scrumptious three-course tasting menu, a champagne toast and entertainment.

Reservations required by calling (305) 365-4186 or via email at LKDinningReservations@ritzcarlton.com

Milaneza Family Dinner Party

700 Crandon Blvd.

Seating starts at 8 p.m.

A fun family night, with a special tasting menu as well as wine and spirit bottles available at market price. The entertainment will include a DJ (Nico Moon) and fireworks for the kids. You will be able to ring in 2022 with a champagne toast, the traditional 12 grapes, and party favors.

Call (305) 646-1001 for reservations.

Rusty Pelican Miami NYE Party

First seating, 6 p.m.; second seating, 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a five-course menu with a complimentary bottle of champagne and an amazing view of the fireworks.

(For VIP Window Table reservations contact sozler@srcmail.com or call (305) 423-1467)

Other Options on the Key

The Cleat: Closed on the Dec. 31, but re-open on Jan. 1 with regular hours

Costa Med: Open for dinner on New Year’s Eve until 10 p.m.