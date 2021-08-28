Key Biscayne is home to people from all over the world, and many of them are always on the lookout for a family-style meal. Sunday morning is a prime time for island cafes.

With a 10 to 20 minute waitlist on weekends, La Boulangerie is one of the best breakfast spots to grab homemade croissants and fresh squeezed orange juice. Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays, and 7:30 a,m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, La Boulangerie features 10 tables in an intimate space. AMongits featured dishes are Norwegian and Traditional Eggs Benedict, and the ever-popular Croque Madame,

Julio Tunon, a waiter there, makes the delicious cappuccinos on Sunday mornings (hint: ask for extra foam). Brunch features incredible pastries, or you can choose one of the 15 homemade sandwiches. Everything is made fresh daily. The classic turkey sandwich, made with fresh turkey breast meat, is a favorite.

During the week, when kids get out of school in mid-afternoon, families in search of a place where they can secure a good and inexpensive snack, the place to go is Tuto Pizza & Pasta. Located at 328 Crandon Blvd., #111, Tutto offers one of the best quick lunches on the island. Specials include Pasta Tuesdays, Pizza Thursdays, or Burger Fridays. Each lunch special provides a meal for a steal. A whole pizza and soda can be enjoyed for $9 on Thursdays. On Friday, two cheeseburgers with soda cost $22.

Most restaurants on Key Biscayne provide happy hour deals. Tutto offers full meals at $10 and under. Crayons offered on the table allow kids to draw on the menus. And be sure to say hi to Mario, one of the waiters. His fun energy will provide a pleasurable time.

For such a small island, the Key offers a unique array of ethnic cuisine. Is Indian food among them?

Yes! Ayesha is an Indian restaurant chain with four locations around Miami -- including one on Key Biscayne. Ayesha offers more than 10 different naan breads, including the decadent mushroom and truffle oil naan. The Lasuni Gobi -- a stir fried cauliflower in garlic sauce -- is one of their top selling appetizers. And of course, the iconic Chicken Tikka Masala is also a featured item on the menu.

For the months of August and September, restaurants around the village participate in the Miami Spice program. An orchestrated affair, restaurants offer three-course fixed price lunches for $24, and three-course dinners for $42. The Argentinian steakhouse Novecento participates in the event -- allowing families to enjoy an upscale steak dinner at an affordable price. In addition, Saturdays and Sundays, the restaurant offers the Parrillada Argentina. According to manager Javier Cividini, this family meal is the perfect combination of grilled steak, Argentinian chorizo, short ribs, chicken, blood sausage and roasted peppers, plus three sides of truffle fries, arugula and tomato salad, and mashed potatoes. SOunds like a perfect family-style eating extravaganza. Warning: You may have trouble getting a table if you don’t plan ahead.

There are, of course, ample restaurants on the island. The key is to find the ones that offer you and your family a unique dining experience. La Boulangerie provides a great brunch. Tutto Pizza and Pasta offers unheard of pricing. Ayesha offers a distinctive window into Indian cuisine. And Novecento is a hot spot offering fine meat combinations.