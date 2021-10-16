Here's a tidbit for you foodies out there: Randazzo's is now operated by Yesenia Randazzo and she has spruced up the restaurant and tweaked an already delicious menu.

There are evenings I like to just escape to a restaurant that makes me feel as if I had traveled out of the country to a romantic destination. This is the way I feel when I enter Randazzo by Yesenia.

As I enter, Yesenia meets me with a glass of wine and leads me to my favorite table, where I can see all my Key Biscayne friends yet still enjoy a quiet romantic dinner.

I am so excited about all the changes Yesenia is making! It is truly a makeover not only in the restaurant, but in the menu as well.

New additions to the menu include the Antipasto board, with black truffle burrata, Genoa, Salami, prosciutto di Parma, delicious Sicilian olives, Kalamata olives, marinated sun dried tomato, and roasted peppers with homemade garlic tomato bread! A full meal in itself, with a great bottle of wine.

I also recommend the Veal Milanese, which is topped with arugula salad, marinated cherry tomatoes and black truffle burrata. Their homemade Gnocchi melts in your mouth!

For dessert, I recommend Yesenia’s magical chocolate cake. If not a chocolate lover, the cannolis are by far the best I ever had, and with their delicious cortadito a must!

Last Thursday I sat with Yesenia and heard all about the new Randazzo By Yesenia starting in November. They will be having lunch hours for the business crowd and special menus for ladies events. Brunch on Sunday is coming too! The ambiance is going to be softer, elegant and European. Book your holiday parties now and be sure to ask about the different packages!

If you go…

Randazzo's by Yesenia is in the Galleria Shopping Center at 328 Crandon Blvd, Suite 11. For reservations, call (305) 456 0480. They are open from 5 to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are closed Tuesdays.

“Woman About Town,” is a regular feature in Islander News written by Mayra Vide-Perez. Mayra is well-known to Key Biscayners, having been a fixture on the island since before being elected as the Kiwanian of the Year in 1997.

Mayra will write about her visits to area restaurants and shops. If you have an idea for a place Mayra should visit, send your suggestion to editor@islandernews.com