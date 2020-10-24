The Sandbar is a well-kept dining experience, but worth discovering

Once this secret gets out, Key Colony residents will be the envy of all “backyards” on the island. Where else can you get scrumptious Maine lobster rolls for less than $15?

A flavorful burger “wrap” with angus beef, bacon, caramelized onions and avocado?

Or find a chef who experiments in the creation of new dishes, like shrimp and avocado ceviche or tortilla con platanos maduros? (Sweet plantain omelet).

You can find all these at The Sandbar, the expansive, comfortable pool and beachside sports bar located by the beach entrance in the Key Colony neighborhood.

This is much more than your usual beachside burger and beer joint.

“What we do here is make people happy,” says Gabriel Marin, Sandbar’s general manager, who also oversees The Golden Hog “mini-market” located in Key Colony. “I love to put a smile on people’s faces, as does our staff.”

“Gabriel and his team are the key to making The Sandbar the friendly and (successful place) that it is,” says Jorge Gonzalez-Capiello, who along with wife Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, own and operate The Golden Hog company, which owns The Sandbar. “I love to just sit and watch Gabriel’s team at work, the environment where families are enjoying themselves, kids running around.”

Marin, according to Gonzalez, is a perfect example of The Golden Hog’s philosophy of allowing team members to grow and develop, which in turn ensures they build strong customer relationships. “We like to build a relationship with our employees,” he says.

“We try and make you feel like you are at home, we know our customers by name and listen to what they want and like,” says Marin, who is constantly looking for ways to act on the needs expressed by his customers.

Marin has been with The Sandbar since it started more than three and a half years ago. “He was recommended to me by a Key Colony Board member after we won the bidding process with the HOA,” recalls Gonzalez. “We have the right person to run it.”

Marin was a logical choice. “I worked here as a weekend busboy when it was called Las Olas,” he says, adding that he worked there while attending Miami-Dade and then FIU, where he earned a business administration degree.

“I then moved over to the Key Biscayne Yacht Club (as a bartender), then moved to gazebo supervisor, and then to catering. After a year and a half at the KBYC, he met Gonzalez.

“I saw a great opportunity to make this successful,” says Marin. His philosophy for running a successful establishment? “Provide good service, good quality at reasonable prices, in a friendly environment.”

The Sandbar team likes to have fun. “As long as everything is done, have a good time,” says Marin. Many of the dishes are named after employees, who offer input to Marin and Rosie Gonzalez who along with Angelica Cabas, run the kitchen. There is Erik's Wrap, named after Erick Vargas, a team member.

“He loves burgers but does not like bread, so we came up with the burger wrap,” says Gonzalez.

Another fan favorite is the “Fast Eddie Chicken Wrap” named after Eddie Sequira. It has breaded chicken tenders, buffalo with a blue cheese buffalo sauce.

“We are constantly updating the menu, always looking for ways to give residents what they want,” says Marin, who’s personal favorite are the fresh oysters. “We try to bring different types of oysters every week, keep it interesting and fresh,” says Marin, adding that being part of The Golden Hog adds strength to The Sandbar, “(It) is our backbone; gives us a solid supply chain.”

The Sandbar is located in the private Key Colony. If you do not live there, Marin says, you will be visiting a Key Colony friend to get access. “And now is a good time to visit as we are in stone crab season and we have a fresh assortment coming in every weekend,” he adds.

If you go.

The Sandbar is located at 235 Crandon Blvd. inside the Key Colony community, by the beach.

They are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Open until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Hour Wednesday-Friday is from 4 to 7 p.m.

#tasteofkeybiscayne