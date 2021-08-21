Weekend! Make this Saturday special by enjoying a Saturday meal from one of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants.

#Meal-Deals offerings for Saturday, August 21, 2021

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Celebrate this Saturday, go Hawaian - like our Cauliflower Crust Pizza… Turkey, pineapple - enjoy with sangria

We open at 7 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

This Saturday, experience a change of pace and enjoy our Rotisserie Chicken sandwich!

Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Your weekend present! FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

32 Degrees by MG

32 Degrees by MG is excited to announce NEW menu items for you to enjoy.

Let us help you simplify mealtime.

Our meals fresh-frozen go from your freezer to your microwave to your plate in 5 minutes or less. No additives and preservatives. Just delicious gourmet food that is ready to heat and eat when YOU are.

To see our new menu, go to 32byMG.com.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Corner Coffee and Pantry

Now open and offering delivery!!!

After that brisk Saturday walk or workout, try our incredible HULK Smoothie to replenish and stay healthy!

Did you know you do not have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy the best Italian Coffee on the island?

Delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Located in the lobby of the Key Biscayne Community Center at 10 Village Green Way. You can reach CCP at (786) 420-2666 or to order online, click here

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri - closes at 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

What about some fresh and delicious Trio Roll to start the weekend?

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start the weekend by enjoying some of the freshest snappers on the island. Try our signature whole fried snapper or many of our delicious dishes this Saturday!

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

It is Saturday! You deserve a breakfast fit for a queen or king…. a Venezuela breakfast!!! You will not regret it!

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room, observing social distance.

This Saturday, go sophisticated. Enjoy our New Zealand marinated lamb chop dressed in a garlic sauce and purple potatoes.

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Cooking at home tonight? Cook Italian! We make it easier, just come in and ask for our Italian Dinner Kit!

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Yellow Split Pea / Vegan Zucchini

Main Course: Meatballs / Chicken Marsala / Shrimp / PAsta Evo with Fresh Mozzarella

Side dishes: Cilantro Rice / Zucchini / Roasted Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Celebrate the weekend with POP’S CRISPY burger. Juicy, crunchy and super tasty!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts in a safe and family style setting and we are pet friendly!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot for brunch this weekend. Brunch available Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special menu and FREE Mimosa or Bellini.

Enjoy a specially crafted menu and superb service

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended, call (305) 456-0480

Nothing says Elegant Saturday like Randazzo’s

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480, offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

La Scala

Note: We are now closed for Summer Vacation and will reopen on Monday, September 6. Hope you enjoy the rest of your summer and wish all Key Biscayne students a safe return to school

Visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center. (786) 773-3633C

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Go on a Saturday night date to Italy… In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… serving authentic Italian cuisine in a friendly

Today’s dinner “Spaghetti alle Vongole” - probably the best spaghetti with clams you’ve ever had!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or click here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%