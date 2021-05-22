Saturday! Get your weekend off to a great start enjoying a a delicious meal offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants and save in the process.

#Meal-Deals offerings for Saturday, May 21 2021

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that includes 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Saturday Special. Half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Sake Room

Introducing the new SAKE LUNCH Special menu. Lunches starting at $10.99!

Plus receive a FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad with any $50 order!!!

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery from Noon to 10 p.m. Masks required

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

La Scala

Saturday nights were meant for La Scala!.

A La Scala meal at the restaurant or at home makes Saturday night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

This Saturday our Special Featured dish is our unique take on Grilled Veal Chop with vegetables and mushrooms sauce! Try it!

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, Chef Jose and the entire team, delighting diners.

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response during these challenging times.

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Open for Indoor & Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

What about some fresh and delicious Trio Roll to start the weekend?

A modern Japanese fusion restaurant, offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday Noon to 10:00 p.m.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Start the weekend by enjoying some of the freshest snappers on the island. Try our signature whole fried snapper or many of our delicious dishes this Saturday!

Enjoy the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café offer a delicious, true-island-feel to your weekend beachside meal!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

PANNA

At PANNA we like to say we offer a taste to remember, the place you love. We are serving the most delicious Venezuelan food combined with other traditional delights from Colombia and Argentina in a fast-service, friendly and casual setting.

Make this Saturday special with our Patacon (tostones) Arepa!

We offer a dine-in or grab-and-go menu for you to enjoy at home.

Convenient order online for takeout or delivery. Click here.

We are located at 600 Crandon Blvd, Suite 130, Key Biscayne next to Winn Dixie. You can reach us at (305) 456-0886

Open Seas Cafe

Come and tantalize your senses in a true beachside setting this weekend… at OpenSeas Cafe, you try our signature conch fritters or our renowned fish tacos for a treat you won’t forget. Our frozen daiquiris or flavorful margaritas are the perfect combination for beach and sun.

This Saturday, try our mixed grill, you will love it! Order from the beach and we deliver to you

We offer beachside food delivery and chair and umbrella service. We are located in Crandon Park / South Beach at 6747 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting).

Call or text us at (786) 305 4747 for more information or order.

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Join us. Open for Indoor dining & expanded Outdoor dining, Takeout or FREE Delivery.

It is Saturday! Start your day off right with our delicious and exclusive Arepa benedictina

We deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite, or take advantage of our Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

Hours of operations: Mon - Sat 8 AM to CLOSE

Sunday Brunch 9 AM to 4 PM

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003 to place an order.

Place your Order Online here

AMICI At Key Biscayne

Go on a Saturday night date to Italy… well, at least to a slice of Italy in Key Biscayne.

In Italian, AMICI means “friends” and that is what you will find at AMICI’s… a friendly atmosphere surpassed only by the excellent service

Today’s dinner “Spaghetti alle Vongole” - probably the best spaghetti with clams you’ve ever had!

AMICI at Key Biscayne is located inside The Towers of Key Biscayne at 1111 Crandon Blvd. To make a reservation call (786) 453-0974 or Email info@amiciatkeybiscayne.com

To see the complete email and the history of the family behind the excellence that is AMICI, click here.

Costa Med Bistro

A great day to enjoy a Costa Med meal, in our indoor dining room, observing social distance.

This Saturday, go sophisticated. Enjoy our New Zealand marinated lamb chop dressed in a garlic sauce and purple potatoes.

Also new, you can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Open for Expanded Outdoor seating Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

Cooking at home tonight? Cook Italian! We make it easier, just come in and ask for our Italian Dinner Kit!

Today’s special menu.

Soups and Creams: Chicken Spinach / Green Split Pea / Vegan Veggie

Main Course: Meatloaf / Orange Teriyaki Chicken / Shrimp / Soy Sauce Pasta

Side dishes: Fried Rice / Mixed Vegetables / Yukon Potato

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can order online here

Pop’s Burger

At Pop’s, we love burgers!

Our burgers are made with 100% certified Angus beef and we offer everything from the most basic burger or cheeseburger, to our new Signature Burgers!!

Celebrate the weekend with POP’S CRISPY burger. Juicy, crunchy and super tasty!!

We also serve Hot Dog’s, nachos with chili and many other favorites, in addition to shakes and desserts!

Pop’s Burger is located in the Square Mall, at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

We are open at Noon to 9 p.m. seven-days a week. We close at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To place an order, please call 786-401-7474 or order online by clicking here.

We offer dine-in, takeout and delivery via UberEats and Postmates

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot for brunch this weekend. Brunch available Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Special menu and FREE Mimosa or Bellini.

Start your weekend with a unique and delicious appetizer - our unique octopus toast.

Enjoy a specially crafted menu and superb service

Place your takeout or delivery order at (305) 362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Indoor Outdoor seating Dining, Takeout or Delivery. Please wear a mask.

Saturday! What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal in an elegant setting

And no matter what dish you try, experience our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun!

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tacopolis

Fancy-Up your Saturday! Try our White egg crepe! So good and on the healthier side!

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago, to offer a mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences in a family casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open 7 Days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

Milanezza

ALL DAY, EVERYDAY HAPPY HOUR. Celebrate this weekend relaxing in a hipster atmosphere and taste the best food, beers, wines and new signature cocktails at our full bar

Open for Expanded Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery from Milanezza, a Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Restaurant

Get your groceries safely delivered in 1-hour from our Milanezza Mercadito! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001. Order online and save 10% on your order. Click here to place your order.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Indoor & outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Save while enjoying quality Italian cuisine with RANDAZZO’S 3-COURSE MEAL SPECIAL for only $22.00. Soup or salad, choice of 5 different entries and dessert. Please call for the daily menu selection.

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480, offering Randazzo’s own delivery service. Local and safe

Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEats

KEBO

Make it a Kebo Saturday. Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout!

Today, try our award winning - named best in Key Biscayne by restaurantguru.com - either ham or bacalado. All handmade.

Visit our new Wine Cellar for that special bottle. You will enjoy the selection and the new competitive prices and pair that perfect bottle with one of our special paellas.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%