There are other ways to get your island mornings going when making a wholesome and hearty breakfast feels nearly impossible and there is no time for a big breakfast. You’re in a pinch but you need something fast, nutritious and filling for you and your loved ones.

Freshen up your morning with this Frothy Banana Shake, which is a simple and perfect on-the-go breakfast option. It’s healthy with fresh bananas, sweet with a hint of vanilla and frothy with blended dairy products.

To make this shake, add three cups of milk, frozen bananas, vanilla and almond extract to a blender. Blend the ingredients together until smooth.

Pour into your favorite glass or to-go cup, dust with cinnamon and garnish with a banana slice.

This recipe is so simple and can be made in a hurry. Even the little ones can help with pouring the ingredients and pushing a button to blend if you have a little extra time for a lesson in the kitchen.

This is something you can make while on your way out of the door. There is little clean up and it’s something kids enjoy at home or on their way to school.

Frothy Banana Shake

Servings: 2-4

- 3 cups milk

- 2 frozen bananas

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Cinnamon, for garnish

Banana slices, for garnish

In blender, blend milk, frozen bananas, vanilla extract and almond extract until smooth.

Pour into glasses, dust with cinnamon and garnish with banana slices.