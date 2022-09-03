Nearly two months after Florida legislators passed a law making strawberry shortcake the "official state dessert" over Key Lime pie, the confection, which originated in England as far back as 1588, has been a little difficult to find in South Florida.

At Piononos Bakery on Key Biscayne, where "you have a sweet day," there is a Strawberry Pavlova, or Pavlova de Fresas, a Peruvian specialty, which contains walnut meringue, whipping cream and strawberries.

At either of The Golden Hog gourmet grocery stores, on Harbor Drive or at Key Colony, strawberry tarts are the closest to the state dessert.

But take a quick trip to Coral Gables and you'll find Chef Antonio Bachour creating personal strawberry shortcakes for $10.95 at the Bachour Bakery & Restaurant.

And, according to "Kathryn" at the front desk, "it is really delicious, really popular."

Bachour also has a strawberry Mascarpone croissant available in its bakery.

Back in March, during the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1006 into law, which designated strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert, helping boost Florida's $1 billion strawberry industry.

The move stirred a sweet controversy, especially in Key West, where the famous Key lime pie was born about 130 years ago.

The Conch Republic Key Lime Pie Council, which includes Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, lashed back at the State Legislature, even posting a Change.org petition to "Keep Key Lime Pie as Florida's Dessert." The petition has garnered more than 7,100 signatures. Key West city commissioners also passed a similar measure.

Key Lime pie was designated the "official state pie" in 2006 and was considered the de facto official dessert for 16 years. Even Kenny Chesney mentioned it in a country song.

Still, Key Lime pie remains a big hit, especially in South Florida. The Costa Med Bistro+Wine Restaurant on Crandon Boulevard and the Lighthouse Cafe and Boaters Grill inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park are just two of the immediate locations to get the acclaimed Key Lime pie.

Incidentally, the three-layer strawberry shortcake was not named for the height of the dessert. And, a real strawberry shortcake is not just strawberries, cream and pound cake.

According to the actual definition, the shortcake -- which is neither bread, nor cake, nor pastry -- is crisp and crumbly and made from butter, maybe more of a scone-like biscuit.

The classic dessert has long been considered one of America's summertime treats.

But, if you can't find it?

Well, at least the Key Lime pie remains as Florida's official "pie" – for now.