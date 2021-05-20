Summary of police activity on Key Biscayne during April

As a result of a recent spate of high-profile criminal activity, Islander News readers asked that a summary of the Key Biscayne Police Department’s activity log -- also known as the “Police Blotter” -- be published. This is the first of our monthly reports.

April 1. Female called claiming she was being followed in the area of Fernwood Road by “juveniles” screaming obscene statements. She could not identify any of the teens.

April 4. Resident reported vandalism to a toilet in the women’s bathroom at Village Green bathroom. The bathroom was flooded.

April 4. Police were dispatched to Caribbean Road where a resident reported that his 1997 Club Cart golf cart had been stolen between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. and resident found the golf cart in Ridgewood Road. KBPD canvassed area; no surveillance cameras.

April 4. Resident on W. Mashta Drive reported a 2010 Golf-Ez-Go golf cart was missing after he returned from vacation.

April 5. Resident reported a Specialty Jet-Ski-Go golf cart missing from her house on W Mashta Drive.

April 5. Tennis pro called the police to report an abusive resident.

April 5. Resident called the police over a dispute with another Grand Bay resident over refusal to wear a mask on property.

April 6. Residents in the Galen Drive area reported someone had severed the cable lock to two mountain bikes valued more than $3,000, and stole them. Case reported as Grand Theft.

April 7. Police responded to a suspicious male in the area of 580 Crandon. They found the individual who said he had “tagged” a stop sign. Police made individual clean up the signs.

April 9. Police were called to Sunrise Drive area and asked to impound an American Express card, wooden pocket knife and golf cart key that man found in son’s backpack that do not belong to him.

April 9. Police observed a 13-year-old driving a golf cart. Citation issues; parents called to take possession of golf cart.

April 10. Police were called to Key Colony responding to a loud music complaint. Resident was given a citation.

April 10. Police responded to a call from Key Colony about a person trespassing. They advised the intruder to leave; warned him that if he returned he would be arrested

April 10. Police responded to a report of a group of disorderly juveniles. When police arrived, juveniles scattered “in all different directions.” Golf cart that had been stolen from Ocean Lane Drive recovered. Owner reported the windshield had been knocked out and the front bumper damaged.

April 10. Police responded to a claim of simple battery at The Ritz. Victim did not want to press charges.

April 12. Police responded to Ocean Lane Drive about complaint of damage to a 2021 VW.

April 13. Police responded to a 2:53 a.m. call of possible residential burglary in the area of Hampton Lane. Owner reported a person standing outside his carport.

April 13. Person who had been evicted from an apartment at 721 Crandon was reportedly continuing to access the apartment. Upon searching the property, police found the intruder hiding in a closet. He was arrested.

April 13. Resident on Fernwood Drive reported that the contractor did not want to complete work for which they had paid.

April 15. Police responded to a dispute between a resident and a yard maintenance company on S. Mashta Drive.

April 16. Resident on Ridgewood Road reported that Rolex and Cartier watches were removed from her closet. She reported maintenance workers had access to the house while she was on vacation and provided identities to police.

April 16. Resident reported being bitten on the hand by a labradoodle dog while attempting to pet the dog in the lobby of The Ritz.

April 16. Police were called about a loud party in the Sunrise Boulevard rooftop. Homeowner agreed to turn down the music.

April 17. Police responded to a potential drowning victim in the Harbor Drive area near Calusa Park’s mangroves. Boat captain said a female had jumped off the boat. KBFD transported the female to hospital.

April 17. Someone turned in two black phones found in Village Green park.

April 17. Police responded to a criminal mischief in Village Green, where a sink had been destroyed in the men’s public bathroom.

April 19. Resident reported four umbrellas were stolen in the Fernwood Road area.

April 20. Resident of The Towers found a man’s wallet and credit cards in the lobby and turned them in.

April 20. Resident reported someone stole a black bag containing gold and silver coins valued at over $5,000. He had mistakenly left them at Suntrust Bank after removing them from the safe deposit box.

April 21. Resident on Island Drive reported someone opened a false Verizon account on his name and ran up a bill exceeding $800.

April 22. Resident reported a stolen bike worth $450 from 575 Crandon.

April 24 Police responded to a stolen bike call in the area of Ocean Lane Drive.

April 24. Police responded to a loud boat party west of One Harbor Point.

April 25. Island Drive resident reported a bench was taken from his property and smashed in his driveway. Cameras had been disabled in the home.

April 25. Resident in the Allandale Road reported that a 2001 black four-seater golf cart worth $5,000 was stolen.

April 26. Resident in the Woodcrest Road area reported someone threw something at her car, damaging her windshield.

April 26. Resident reported her wallet missing while she ate at Novecento Restaurant.

April 27. Trek bike worth $650 stolen from the Galen Drive area.

April 28. Resident reported being bitten by a neighbor’s dog in the Woodcrest Road area

Juvenile incidents reported in April by KB Police Department

April 2. Police stopped a car being driven by a juvenile without a license. Car was impounded.

April 3. Two juveniles were fighting and accused each other of provoking physical contact. One female reported falling in the bushes and sustaining abrasions. Parents were called and juveniles were released to parents.

April 7. Police stopped 15-year-old driving a car. Citation issued.

April 9. Police stopped a golf cart with three teens in it. Driver was a 15-year-old with a learner’s permit. Parents called and took their children from the scene.

April 9. Police responded to an intoxicated teenager in the Ocean Drive area. Teen was transported to hospital. Parents of two accompanying females were called to pick them up.

April 16. Teen was observed driving a golf cart not wearing a seatbelt. He had no license. Parent was called and took possession of the golf cart.

April 18. Two teens were found naked inside a car in the Harbor Drive area. Parents were called and took them home.

April 18. Teen was stopped for running a stop sign and was cited for violation of the county's teen curfew. Father was called to pick up teen and the car.

April 22. Large group of juveniles gathered behind 685 Ocean Dr. They were escorted out of the area by police.

April 23. Two teens stopped in a golf cart not wearing a seatbelt in the 300 block of Harbor Drive. Driver not old enough to be driving; mother was called to the scene.

April 23. Teenage driver stopped for running a stop sign on West Mcintyre and Ridgewood Rd. Cited for driving without a license. Mother called to pick up him and the vehicle.

April 24. Police stopped a golf cart with five passengers, none wearing seatbelts. None of the occupants were of legal age to drive. Citation was issued to driver, whose mother was called and responded, taking custody of her daughter and the golf cart.