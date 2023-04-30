Last Sunday in April! Take time to enjoy a superb Sunday meal on the island but make sure to leave room for that special desserts our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up this Sunday, April 30

Toscana Mare

Perfectly located on Key Biscayne’s beachfront, Toscana Mare provides an intimate and exclusive dining experience for island residents and visitors alike. Visit Toscana Mare to indulge in exceptional company, savor delectable cuisine crafted with care and unwind with a superb wine selection.

The menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes, like delicious burgers, branzino filet, lobster salad, homemade pastas, carpaccio di-manzo, grilled octopus, and a selection of gourmet pizzas made with Ironside Pizza’s unique recipes and flavors all prepared to perfection.

And leave room for sweet after your Sunday dinner. Our desserts, featuring Italian treats like tiramisù, panna cotta, and gelato, are second to none!

Open for inside and outdoor seating in our covered terrace. Open Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and Sundays 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Toscana Mare is located at 1121 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, in The Towers of Key Biscayne community. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (786) 453-0974 or email mare@toscanadivino.com

To place an order for pickup, click here.

Gran Inka

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Go traditional Peruvian this Sunday After a delicious meal, enjoy the lustful & sweet suspiro limeño

Offering Delivery or Take out directly. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)

UberEats Available

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

Make the ending of your Sunday Randazzo’s Italian meal special by creating your own dessert platter? Yesenia’s Chocolate Cake and Cannolis with #Pistachio Dessert Platter is a popular one… or tiramisu, ricotta cheesecake, and cannolis.

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

After an authentic Cantonese meal, get lucky with our delicious Fortune Cookies

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

It is hot and muggy! Stay refreshed with one of our healthy yogurt bowls or smoothies!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Sake Room

Complete your Sake meal with any of our delicious desserts, we guarantee the plate will be empty!

This Sunday, how about Nutella Sushi? Yes! A Sake exclusive

Free Crunchy Crab Salad with $50 purchase

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

We are open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery daily from Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café.

Safe and friendly. Great service and great food.

Our lemon meringue pie takes a back seat to no one!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Costa Med Bistro

Enjoy Costa Med this evening either with it or at home this evening..

If our desserts look homemade, it is because they are! This Sunday, indulge in something “Costa sweet”

Order online for take out, click here!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations suggested. Call (305) 361-7575 to make a reservation

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Your local independent grocer can deliver freshly prepared meals or all the groceries you need. Email us your order here.

This weekend, visit our bakery and enjoy any of our delicious tarts, made fresh in the store!

Call (305) 361-1300 for Sunday Chef's Choice special menu.

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, shop with confidence. To place an order online, click here

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

May we tempt you with some chocolate this Sunday?

We are open for Dine-In indoor and outdoor, Takeout or delivery.

Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Daily Close at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

To order, call (305) 361-2224

To order online, click here

La Scala

Closed on Sundays

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks your support during the last year

Open 5 to 9 p.m. Mon to Saturday

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Kazumi

Closed Sunday.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes

To see our menu, click here

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%