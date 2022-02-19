Key Biscayne is home to more than 10 types of cuisine and even more variations of restaurants. In the Square Shopping Center lies a Mexican gem: Tacopolis, a restaurant that spotlights Mexico’s amazing flavors and lively spirit.

Arturo Herrera, owner and head chef, opened the restaurant several years ago with the goal of introducing the Key to the Mexican kitchen. He created a menu that features traditional dishes – fajitas, steak tacos, al pastor tacos – as well as new dishes that help reinforce the authentic identity. Finally, he named the restaurant Tacopolis, which roughly translates to, The Taco Capital.

Herrera is also behind the counter every day at the restaurant, making it come alive. He has a gastronomical background and enjoys cooking. His favorite dish to cook is the octopus because of its simplicity and elegance when served. His favorite dish to eat is the lamb chops en mole rosa (a creamed chili paste). He calls it the perfect combination of Mexico and the exterior cuisine.

As for the customers’ favorite dishes, it's different for each meal. For breakfast, it is Huevos Rancheros (a fried egg with cooked salsa on top of a crunchy corn tortilla).

Mexican and American breakfasts are not all too different. Herrera says: “Our breakfast starts with basic ingredients that are found in all types of cuisine – tomato, onion, cilantro, and eggs; something you could easily make at home.” That is what makes the breakfast so appealing, it tastes like home.

At lunchtime, people tend to favor the skirt steak fajitas or burritos. They are practical to eat and offer a great taste.

The most popular dish at dinnertime is chips and guacamole.

Chef Arturo shares the secret to making perfect guacamole: “Keep it simple. Before adding all these other ingredients it's important to recognize what the authentic guacamole taste is. You must balance between ingredients without outshining the star of the dish, the avocado. “

Herrera describes Mexican food as an explosion of flavor.

For those who have never tried Mexican food, it is similar to foods we already eat. The cuisine does not rely on specific ingredients. Instead, it uses traditional flavors and spices that are combined in untraditional ways, creating magic. People should especially let go of the stigma that all Mexican food is spicy. That isn’t true. None of the items on the menu at Tacopolis are spicy – although they can be made that way by adding sauces or jalepeño. The chef made it this way so the flavor could shine through without an unexpected kick.

Tacopolis is a family-friendly restaurant serving an array of Mexican favorites. The menu also includes sandwiches, soups, salads and grilled chicken. There is sure to be something for everyone.

If you go

Taco Polis is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. They are open seven-days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; on Sundays they open at 11 a.m. You can reach them at (786) 703-5523.