Make time to enjoy the little things. Save Money. Eat healthier. Smile more.

Sound familiar? Most on the island and beyond have been making New Year’s resolutions, and quite a few of them center around these principles. But what happens when “life” gets in the way?

When it comes to nutrition, most of us start the year with an enhanced focus on what we want to eat and what we are determined to stay away from – not only sugars and trans fats, but also preservatives and “quick solution” meals that seem to take over once “life happens” and the daily rush drives us to sacrifice the “eat healthier” resolution.

Until now, it seemed we were forced into a choice between two types of meal delivery:

The fresh route offers “kits” with the elements needed to prepare a delicious meal. The catch? Cost, perishable components and more importantly, still need time to prepare dinner or lunch. The other alternative is frozen meals, made popular by weight loss claims. They are quick, but how about all those additives and preservatives? So again, this forces us to sacrifice the “healthier” part for the sake of convenience.

What if there were a third – local – alternative that provided delicious gourmet dishes that are full of flavor but totally additive- and preservative-free?

How is this? Grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, white wine, and cream; totally Gluten Free, 419 calories and only $10? Or how about Alaskan Salmon with Creamy Dill shallots, dill herb and cream;also Gluten Free, 271 calories and only $12?

These are the offerings from 32 Degrees by MG, a company started by two Key Biscayne residents, Andrew Echevarria and Borja Fabregas. Their company offers “fresh frozen” signature gourmet meals, focusing on quality and flavorful meals.

Unlike many meals delivery services, 32 Degrees wants to meet as little, or as much, of customers’ needs, and they do not require a subscription commitment. Customers can order from six to 50 meals, either as a meal plan or for multi-course dinner parties.

Customers are appreciative. “32 Degrees is just as fresh and delicious as a home-cooked meal,” said KB resident Mike Miranda. “It’s extremely convenient and the whole family loves it.

Added Nicolas Suarez-Inclan: “The food is amazing, hard to find food that tastes like cooked at home. Delivery was also quick and easy.”

32 Degrees by MG also offers a kids’ menu, featuring chicken tenders, meatballs and spaghetti Bolognese, each priced at $10. These were created with busy parents in mind.

To learn more about 32 Degrees by MG menu, or place an order, visit 32-degrees.com. Enter the code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off your first order.