A guide to help determine if a vegetarian diet is healthy for you

Vegetarian diets are becoming more and more popular. People have many reasons for choosing this food plan, including better health and concerns for animal welfare. Not all are created the same, and you can be a vegetarian on your own terms. There are several types of vegetarian diets, such as:

– Lacto-vegetarian diets exclude meat, fish, poultry, and eggs, as well as foods that contain them. Dairy products, such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter, are included.

– Ovo-vegetarian diets exclude meat, poultry, seafood, and dairy products but allow eggs.

– Lacto-ovo vegetarian diets exclude meat, fish, and poultry but allow dairy products and eggs.

– Pescatarian diets exclude meat and poultry, dairy, and eggs but allow fish.

– Vegan diets exclude meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products, as well as foods that contain these products.

– “Flexitarian” refers to people who most often eat a plant-based diet but eat foods from animals on occasion or in small quantities.

All foods consumed by humans are either from plants or animals, so a “plant-based” diet refers to one that is mostly (or totally) composed of plants. A healthy, well-planned vegetarian diet includes whole fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes, such as lentils, beans, and peanuts, and soy-based protein foods, such as tofu, tempeh, and edamame. This dietary pattern also cuts back on less healthy choices, such as sugar-sweetened beverages, cakes, cookies, candy and frozen desserts, and refined grains, such as white flour and rice.

Keep in mind that the more foods you cut out of your diet, the harder it can be to get all the nutrients you need. A vegan diet, for example, cuts out natural food sources of vitamin B-12, as well as milk products, which are good sources of calcium. For vegans who don’t eat any animal products, B-12 can be obtained from a supplement or plant-based foods such as soy or oat milk, which have added B-12.

Here are a few ideas to help you get started.

– Ramp up. Each week, increase the number of meatless meals you already enjoy, such as whole wheat spaghetti with tomato sauce or vegetable stir-fry with brown rice. Find ways to include greens in your daily meals. Good options include spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and collards.

– Substitute. Take your favorite recipes and try them without meat. For example, make vegetarian chili by leaving out the ground beef and adding an extra can of black beans. Or make fajitas using extra-firm tofu rather than chicken. You may be surprised to find that many dishes need only simple changes to become vegetarian.

– Branch out. Check the internet for vegetarian menus. Buy or borrow vegetarian cookbooks. Check out ethnic restaurants such as Indian or Asian to sample new vegetarian cuisines. Adding variety to your vegetarian diet can help you meet all your nutritional needs.

Can you get enough protein with a vegetarian diet?

Many people believe that it’s hard for vegetarians to get enough protein. The truth is that adequate protein can easily be obtained with some planning. As noted above, plant foods that contain protein include beans, lentils, peas, all types of nuts, soy products, whole grains, and seeds. Vegetarians who eat dairy and/or eggs get lots of protein from these sources.

When it comes to protein, there is an important concept called “complementary proteins”. Proteins are composed of 20 amino acids, the building blocks of protein. Of these 20, nine are essential, meaning that the body cannot make them, and they must be consumed, ideally at the same time. When you eat foods from animals, you are getting all the essential amino acids, so these are called complete proteins. Proteins from vegetable sources are all (with the exception of soy and quinoa) incomplete, meaning they are missing one or more of the nine essential amino acids.

Consuming two or more incomplete plant proteins together, where the deficiency of amino acids in one is complemented by the amino acids in the other, creates a complete protein. Examples include corn or rice and beans, peanut butter and bread, or cereal and milk. This is where good planning comes in when you adopt a vegetarian diet.

Remember: just because something is vegetarian DOES NOT mean it is healthy!

– The "vegetarian" or "vegan" label doesn't automatically equal good health. While some cookies, chips, and sweetened cereal might be vegetarian foods, they also can be high in added sugars, sodium, and artificial preservatives, colors, or flavorings. Meatless eaters might find it easy to eat processed foods such as veggie burgers, but less processed options should make up the bulk of a vegetarian diet.

– There is no one right way to be sure a food is a good choice. If you choose lots of veggies, fruits, whole grains, and lean protein foods, it’s hard to go wrong. Also, read the Nutrition Facts Label. Look for low levels of saturated fat, added sugars, and sodium. These are much better indicators of the healthfulness of a food than whether it is vegetarian.

Remember: A registered dietitian can help you create a vegetarian plan for you!

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author, and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, click here.

For Ellen Glovksy's last #tasteofkb piece, click here.

For the Islander's last #tasteofkb feature, click here.