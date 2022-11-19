Thanksgiving is a special time, when families on Key Biscayne and elsewhere gather to celebrate community. Starting with parades, like watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, to seeing football games and ending with family meals, Thanksgiving provides all-day opportunities for celebrating.

Do not let the stress of the kitchen spoil the holiday. For the main course, if you do not want to prepare that big bird, the island offers plenty of options – like The Golden Hog, where you can order that Thanksgiving turkey. But if you want to create some homemade kitchen magic, delicious appetizers can make a great compliment to a meal.

One option for celebrating the special occasion is Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls, a delicious homemade meal that’s as easy to make as it is to share.

And if you’re searching for a tasty side that’ll leave your loved ones stuffed, consider Thanksgiving Stuffing, a classic accompaniment to holiday meals and a favorite of home chefs across the country.

Turkey Cranberry Dinner Rolls

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package of Wonder Dinner Rolls

2 cups diced turkey, cooked

1 cup cranberry sauce or relish

6 slices Swiss cheese

6 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tablespoon dried minced onion

Salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon parsley

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 325 F. Cover a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Remove rolls from the package in one piece, cutting the entire slab in half lengthwise to create one half of “tops” and one half of “bottoms.”

Place bottom half in foil-covered pan and layer with turkey, cranberry sauce and Swiss cheese. Add the top half of the rolls.

In the microwave, melt butter and whisk in mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion and salt and pepper, to taste. Pour evenly over rolls.

Cover with foil and let sit for 5-10 minutes then bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for 5 minutes.

Sprinkle with parsley and Parmesan cheese. Slice into individual rolls.

An Easy Appetizer to Add Holiday Cheer

(Family Features) Before the big meal, gifts and cherished moments at the family table, almost every holiday party starts with an important tradition: breaking the ice. This year, you can serve up a smile and start the party with this crave-inducing appetizer to get everyone talking.

The sweet touch of Roasted Garlic Whipped Feta Crostini from Milk Means More can be your delightful way to brighten the season of gifts and gatherings. With its creamy cheesiness from a homemade whipped topping boasting the richness of feta and whole milk, it’s an easy and tasty way to invite friends, family and neighbors into your home. This shareable treat comes together in a cinch while adding pops of cheerful color to plates and platters.

A second delicious alternative, is serving a Roasted Garlic Whipped Feta Crostini

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 16

1 bulb garlic (about 12 cloves)

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus additional for drizzling, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons pepper divided

32 baguette slices

8 ounces feta cheese

1/2 cup whole milk, plus additional, if necessary (optional)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup parsley, minced

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Slice the garlic bulb in half, exposing garlic heads, and place in the center of a large piece of tinfoil. Drizzle each half with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Wrap foil tightly around garlic and roast until caramelized, about 30 minutes.

Place baguette slices on a large baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake on the second rack in the oven until golden brown for about 10 minutes; set aside.

In a high-speed food processor, pulse feta cheese, milk, lemon juice, remaining salt, remaining pepper and roasted garlic cloves until whipped and creamy, adding more milk as needed to reach desired consistency. Check for seasoning and adjust to taste.

To serve, spread each baguette slice with whipped feta and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and minced parsley.

