The ritual of starting the evening with an apéritif has existed for hundreds of years. As the name of French origin suggests, these pre-dinner alcoholic drinks are meant to enhance the appetite, preparing the body for the big meal ahead. Also, this pre-dinner moment allows people to slow down, relax and gather. Apéritifs are a true state of mind!

Although most apéritifs are dry, sweet versions are also popular. From bone dry drinks like gin and sparkling wines with zero dosage (no addition of sugar before corking), to syrupy dessert wines, the list includes dry sherry, vermouth, extra-dry and demi-sec sparklers, off-dry still wines, fruit-based cocktails and much more.

The idea is to stimulate and entice the palate! For this reason, no food is needed alongside your apéritif, although small hors d’oeuvres or finger foods (nuts, cheese, crackers, olives, pâté) can be very welcome.

At the end of the meal, it is time for a digestif! Traditional in Europe, those drinks are served after dessert or the cheese course. Digestifs help settle the stomach and facilitate digestion after a long meal. They are usually higher in alcohol and tend to be sweeter or more bitter than apéritifs. Cognac, Armagnac, fortified wines (e.g., sweet sherry, Port, Madeira), grappa, bitter liqueurs, and all sorts of dessert wines are common examples. Although generally not accompanied by food, digestifs can do well with small cookies or biscotti.

The tradition of apéritifs and digestifs is all about preparing and calming the body so that hosts and guests can make the most out of the evening! Happy holidays!

Marcella Carneiro is a Certified Specialist of Wine living in Key Biscayne. She works as a wine educator in the Miami area, and as an in-house wine consultant and Sommelière at The Golden Hog. To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com