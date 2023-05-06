At Donut Gallery, ‘food is memories’: Island icon transitions from one entrepreneurial family to another

Tradition. Iconic. Special. A place frequented by most Key Biscayne residents at one time or another. A place island visitors made sure to see.

A place so unique that it kept the word “donut” in its name, but stopped serving them long ago.

The Donut Gallery Diner, a small 24-seat restaurant in Harbor Plaza, has been owned and operated by the Zambrano family since 1972 and has been kept nearly intact all those years. That’s when Benjamin Zambrano moved his family from the suburbs of New York City to Key Biscayne and bought the diner after hearing about it from a friend.

This past Monday, for the first time since 1972, the Donut Gallery was being run by someone other than a Zambrano. That honor belongs to another island entrepreneurial family: Jorge Gonzalez Capeillo and his wife Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, owners of the neighboring The Golden Hog.

Now they are the keepers of the 50+ year old Donut Gallery brand.

Gonzalez understands the importance of maintaining this iconic island brand. “We want to operate it like a true American diner,” he told the Islander News, adding that it is important to keep traditions alive, such as breakfast at the Donut Gallery.

“Today we are honored to continue the Legacy of the Donut Gallery Diner, a Key Biscayne Landmark since 1972 and longtime neighbor of our beloved The Golden Hog Market,” Jorge and Mariana wrote in a Moday post on Instagram.

The goal of The Golden Hog team is to keep the favorites on the Donut Gallery menu and soon add new dishes to make it an even more memorable customer experience. For regulars who have enjoyed the Ted Special – an open-faced English muffin, bacon, ham, tomato and cheese topped off with a fried egg – fret not. It will continue to be on the menu, said Gonzalez.

Thankfully, also continuing with the new establishment is beloved waitress Lori Del Hoyo, who has worked at the diner for nearly 37 years, having served practically every single old school resident from Key Biscayne at some point or another.

“Cheers to Nelson and Ota for the legacy and to the next 50 years to come,” wrote Jorge and Mariana. “Food is Memories.”

On their last Thursday operating the restaurant, the Zambrano family – Nelson, Ota and their daughter Kaleia – were busier than usual. Locals gathered for a special breakfast, hosted by Realtor Brigitte de Langeron of DLS Realty and local resident Mia Marotta, who just completed her studies at Columbia University.

De Langeron told Islander News they wanted “to honor the Zambrano Family, owners of the famous Key Biscayne diner for the last 50 years.”

The event featured “wonderful guests, many stories remembering happy moments; a happy celebration, with Mariachis “Mi Mexico Querido” to serenade those attending, de Langeron said.

There were plenty of Ted Specials being served, as Nelson and Kaleia worked the grill to serve the hungry crowd that gathered.

Those in attendance included Jocelyne Moussavou, Chief of Staff Village of Key Biscayne; Jessica Jessica Drouet, the Village’s Communication Engagement and Community Officer; Manny Rionda, founder of Fill A Bag; Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Shayna Lopate of Truist; Chamber Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti; former Village Council candidate Andy Herrera; Lions Club former president Helmut Heinrich, and many others.

As Gonzalez noted, “Come visit us at the Donut Gallery Diner every day from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. We appreciate your patronage and feedback.”

The tradition continues.