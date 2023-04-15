Being familiar with how nutrition works ensures your entire family eats right

Feeding any family, no matter the size, requires patience and love. As children grow, their pallets are evolving, they are discovering flavors, textures, and much more.

Some families may only have one child in the household, making it easier to navigate the ebb and flow of changing taste buds. On the other hand, once there are two or more children, things can get challenging, leading many parents to give up and surrender.

Surrender in this context, doesn’t mean walking away. With parents it typically means taking the easy road, the road of mac and cheese. It’s understandable, parenting alone has many different aspects all of which can lead to exhaustion.

Most parents acquire their newfound knowledge of parenting from a friend or family member. For parenting to run smoothly, systems need to be in place, starting with the family kitchen.

The family kitchen should be the place where the family gathers, shares their day, and discovers amazing flavors from all over the world. Unfortunately, processing has diminished nutritional content and created a host of digestive issues that our children bring to the table.

Foods in their natural and unaltered state provide an array of nutrients and digestive enzymes to help the body break down and digest those foods for optimal nutritional absorption. Using this as the foundation of the family kitchen can help with such things as focus, immune support, and weight.

The nutritional foundation parents create for their children is the health foundation that the children carry throughout their lives. Typically, digestive distress, immune insufficiencies and weight challenges arise from too many sugars. This includes traditional table sugar, flour and dairy. The body interprets all of these as sugar, utilizing them for energy or storing them as fat.

The purpose of food is for nutrition, physical repair and growth, immune support, and brain development. Manufacturers have worked hard to create certain myths that challenge digestion and health. One such myth is dairy, from cows’ milk.

Many believe dairy to be a primary source of protein. Protein is an important component of any daily food plan. It is the component that repairs the body when a person is sick, and it helps to develop the brain and body as a child grows. Chicken provides 26 grams of protein per serving with 0 carbohydrates. On the other hand, a serving of milk provides 3 grams of protein and 12 grams of carbohydrates.

Due to processing and pasteurization, carbohydrates convert into sugar in the body, and contain insufficient protein to slow down the sugar from entering the bloodstream.

Children are born with more than enough energy. Adding in processed sugars leads to digestive distress, weight gain, and low immunity. Things such as macaroni-and-cheese help to spearhead the sugar cravings. Even though the packaging may say “no added sugar,” these type items provide little if any nutritional value and hamper growth and development.

To unwrap more misconceptions and learn the ideal ways of feeding the family, join Miami Moms Collective and Adita Lang at 9:15 a.m. April 20 for a free “Family Kitchen Transformation” class at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School.

