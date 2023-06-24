Burgers and dogs are great, but here are some alternatives for your grilling pleasure this July 4th, and summer

It’s hard to believe we are almost in the middle of summer, but you know it's true – especially when the afternoon thunderstorms are kicking in with torrential regularity and tropical storm forecasts start to fill the airwaves.

But that’s Florida living!

Now, with the July 4th holiday almost upon us, and everyone starting to stock up on hamburger meat and hotdogs along with their fireworks supply, we got to thinking: What would be a great grilling alternative to the standard fare?

What would make a tastier, and even healthier, choice?

We went to Gabriel Marin, manager of The Golden Hog, to investigate and he talked it over with his trio of grilling chefs – Daniel, Luis and Jackson – to compile some of their non-beef favorites.

The chefs suggested Branzino, aka European Sea Bass, Yellowfin Tuna, and Salmon as the best grilling fish to use because they are firm fish, that hold up well on the grill and cook quickly.

Another tip they offered was to keep the seasonings simple: Extra Virgin olive oil, a dash of salt and pepper, and finishing with a squeeze of fresh lemon.

For side dishes, there are many vegetables that can take the intense heat of an open grill: zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, portobello mushrooms, and of course, onions. Cut them large enough to keep them from falling through the grill or cut them into discs and put on a skewer. Again just coat with oil, salt and pepper.

Feeling a little whimsical? Try brushing oil on slices of French bread for bruschetta and toast on the grill. Or you could cut sweet potatoes about half an inch thick, and grill those, too.

For those who aren’t fans of fish or just want to mix things up, the chefs recommended you try skirt steak (also known as churrasco); picanha (popularized in Brazil and also known as a rump cap or sirloin cap); ribeye steak; tiger prawns; or shrimp. All are available at The Golden Hog.

And for those with a sweet tooth, try grilling thick slices of pineapple or fresh coconut to get your fix.

If you don’t own a grill to cook on, or would just prefer for someone else to cook, The Golden Hog will be happy to oblige. Just give them a call at (305) 361-1300.

Whether you go traditional Americana with burgers and dogs or follow these tips and get a bit more exotic, remember to get out to enjoy the July 4th Parade, taste the food and drink at the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne’s Liberty Grill on Village Green, and – especially -- enjoy the fireworks!

Be safe.

