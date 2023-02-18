Chef Khaled a dynamic force leading The Ritz to new culinary heights

Residents who frequent the dining outlets at the island’s Ritz-Carlton rave about the variety and quality of the food – a direct reflection on Executive Chef Khaled Ibrahim, who came to Key Biscayne after a distinguished and accomplished culinary career.

Chef Khaled, who is Egyptian American, says his great grandmother provided the inspiration for him seeking a career in the culinary industry, where he has earned recognition in 2014 as Best Chef Award from Best Chefs America.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is familiar grounds for Chef Khaled. He previously served as Executive Chef for several Ritz-Carlton properties around the world before taking on this assignment.

In his current role, Chef Khaled oversees all elements of culinary operations at the luxury property, including banquets, in-room dining and its food and beverage outlets, Cantina Beach, Dune Burgers on the Beach, Lightkeepers and Rumbar.

Prior to coming to Key Biscayne, Chef Khaled was pre-opening Executive Chef of The Stovall House Private Club in Tampa, And before that he worked with Ritz-Carlton properties as executive chef at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, and The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami.

He also served as Executive Sous Chef of Marriott International and Executive Banquet Chef of Doral Golf Resort & Spa, helping solidify his expertise in the South Florida culinary cuisine.

His extensive experience – and successes – have made him expert in operational strategies and leading high-performing culinary teams.

His familiarity with the South Florida culinary scene and large resort properties has been helpful adapting to working at The Ritz in Key Biscayne.

Under his leadership, The Ritz has implemented several unique programs to help locals and visitors alike enjoy sumptuous and creative experiences while on the property.

The Sunday brunch at Lightkeepers, for example, has become an island favorite with offerings such as Raw Seafood Display, Breakfast Favorites, Dessert Bar, Unlimited Non-Alcoholic beverages, bubbly, Blood Marys, Rum Punch & Sangria, plus complimentary valet parking. The charge is $135 per person and $49 for children.

During the Lightkeepers’ Saturday brunch, with an a la Carte menu, diners can enjoy a $39 per person bottomless beverage package between 12:30 and 4 p.m.

Other special highlights include Prosecco and Pearls Thursdays with $2 oysters and $2 bubbles, and Seafood Friday with Chef’s Choice menu for $69 per person. Both are available between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Improving the culinary experiences at Ritz is not the only passion in Chef Khaled’s life. He also enjoys diving and spearfishing. He volunteers as part of The Ritz-Carlton’s Community Footprint program and is a member of the American Culinary Federation.

If you go:

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is located at 455 Grand Bay Ave.

DUNE Burgers on the Beach is open for full service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It offers a beverage service only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Cantina Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; it stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Lightkeepers is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rumbar is open Friday to Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m.

For more information or for reservations, call (305) 365-4500.