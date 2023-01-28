For many island residents, the Ritz-Carlton is more than a luxury landmark for visitors from across the world. It is a popular dining spot that caters to Key Biscayne locals. Tasked with matching the culinary offerings to the island’s needs is Specialty Restaurant Chef Jason Quenguan.

Born in New York, with Colombian roots, Quenguan has been working in Ritz-Carltons in several locations since 2011. Now, he has settled in nicely at DUNE Burgers on the Beach and Cantina Beach at the island’s Ritz-Carlton property.

In this role, Quenguan oversees the resort’s culinary outlets, managing all food related functions of his dining outlets while striving to take visitors on a dining journey.

Prior to his arrival on Key Biscayne, Quenguan was an Expeditor in the Food and Beverage Division for the company’s luxury property.

Quenguan graduated from the famed Le Cordon Bleu in 2007, and immediately moved to New York City. He honed his talents working alongside several well-known chefs, including chef Jean George at VONG.

Quenguan’s passion for cooking was ignited by his curiosity to explore the history and origin of different aromas, flavors and ingredients. His inspiration to pursue a culinary career stemmed from his admiration for iconic figures like the late chef Anthony Bourdain and chef Andrew Zimmern.

After four years training in New York, he moved to South Florida and joined the local Ritz-Carlton. He is in the right place as his passion for cooking is equaled by his desire to stay active outdoors and exercise.

At the local Ritz-Carlton, Quenguan oversees a varied menu that includes DUNE Burgers on the Beach, a popular spot to enjoy a beachside burger. The menu includes seven burger offerings, from a “classic” that has red onion and Pecan Wood-Smoked Bacon as options, to an island-inspired Deep Sea burger with Blackened Mahi, Mango and Pineapple Cabbage Slaw.

Those who prefer to stay away from beef, can enjoy DUNE’s Garden burger, Chickpea Falafel with Smashed Avocado, Red Onion Sweet & Sour Cucumber and Yogurt.

Over at Cantina Beach – one of Miami’s only beachfront Mexican restaurants – the varied menu is supplemented by daily specials from several Mexican regions. While the menu includes salads, botanas and other Mexican favorites like flautas and enchiladas, is the varied tacos that locals gravitate to, including the Blackened Fish tacos with Cabbage Slaw and a Chili Mango Sauce.

As for special offerings, Quenguan’s enthusiasm for Italian cuisine comes through as he loves to prepare fresh pasta and showcase his creativity through different pasta colors, shapes and flavors.

If you go:

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is located at 455 Grand Bay Ave,. DUNE Burgers on the Beach is open for full service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Thursday through Sunday; it offers a beverage service only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Cantina Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; it stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.

For more information or for reservations, call (305) 365-4500.