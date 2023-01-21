I’m frequently asked if carbs are bad for you or make you gain weight. That is a myth. Carbohydrate is not “the enemy” in the diet. What does matter is the type of carbohydrate you choose.

Carbs in the human diet are sugars, starches and fibers. Sugars are simple carbs, and starches and fiber are complex carbohydrates. Examples of complex carbs are beans and legumes, nuts fruits, whole-grain products and vegetables, while simple carbs include table sugar, fruit juices, bakery products made with white flour such as bread, cakes and cookies, frozen desserts, candy, sweetened beverages, salty snacks such as chips and pretzels, pasta, and white rice.

Your best choices are complex carbs which contain a variety of important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and fiber, as well as carbohydrate. In addition, it takes the body longer to digest complex carbs than simple, which can help stabilize blood sugar. When you consume simple carbs, especially when they are a snack and not part of a meal containing other foods, blood sugar tends to spike, then drop quickly and can leave you feeling tired. Because they take longer to digest, complex carbs are less likely create that kind of fatigue.

Here are some real-world examples of ways to include more fiber in your meals:

For breakfast, have oatmeal or cold cereal made with whole grains. Check the ingredient label for the word “whole” in the first or second ingredient listed. The fiber content in the nutrition label should be at least 3 gm. Instead of drinking juice, which has little to no fiber, have fresh fruit such as banana or berries.

For lunch, have a sandwich on whole grain bread. As with cereals, check the ingredient label for the word “whole”. Just because bread looks dark in color or is called “multigrain” does not mean it’s whole grain. Add fresh veggies or have a side salad. Consider fruit for dessert.

For snacks, try whole grain pretzels or crackers (I especially like Triscuit or Wheat Thins) with cheese, cottage cheese or nut butter. Fresh fruit or fruit canned in fruit juice with cottage cheese is one of my favorites.

Dinners can include whole grain rice or pasta, fresh or cooked vegetables and fruits and whole grain bread or rolls. I often coat protein foods such as chicken or fish in whole wheat breadcrumbs before sautéing or baking. A good guideline is that your plate should have 2/3 vegetables, fruits, or whole grain and 1/3 protein foods.

I want to be VERY clear that simple carbs are not a bad thing. I’m suggesting that you move in the direction of less simple and more complex carbs.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com

