So, what do you do when a pandemic causes you to close your comfortable, friendly restaurant located inside the KB Community Center for 15 months? If you are Anna Lisa Volpe, owner of The Corner Coffee & Pantry, you find ways to provide for your kids, work hard and plan ahead for the reopening.

We caught up with Volpe as she has reopened the popular café inside the Community Center.

IN. It must have been frustrating to be closed for so long. What did you do while the café was closed?

VOLPE. Cannot begin to tell you! We were closed for 15-months! It was super frustrating.

During the first 3 months, I hunkered down in my house here in Key Biscayne with my 3 kids hoping that everything would end soon. I had to find a solution to both financial and mental wellbeing. I signed up to do Uber Eats delivery. I also put my cooking skills to use and started cooking Lasagna and delivering to loyal customers. Also did Italian Tutoring and for the last 4 months I worked at a coffee shop in the mornings and as a hostess in a mestaurant in the evening. I found myself working 7-days a week for my kids to make ends meet while we were closed.

IN. How did you prepare for the reopening? Biggest challenge being away?

VOLPE. Since we were closed for so long, we lost all our merchandise and goods. We had to buy everything again, it was like starting from scratch again. Nothing was ready. I stopped all the other jobs I had to work full time, and then some, preparing to open again. It was a challenging period; I couldn’t sleep for a week!

I then started to work a lot in my social media to revive the interest and started contacting all my past and loyal customers.

IN. Are you back operating at 100 percent?

VOLPE. Yes, we are set to provide everything as we did before we had to close. Same products and services.

We are still working up to the number of customers we had before, and we appreciate all those who are now supporting us. It is still a rough go but we are appreciative for the customers we do have.

IN. How has the reception from residents and Community Center members been after reopening?

VOLPE. That has been especially gratifying! As more and more customers learn we are open again, their messages that they are happy and that they missed us are heartwarming. Parents are telling us they are glad we are reopened as their kids have a place to eat and enjoy in the community center once again.

IN. Any new dishes or services? Did you rethink some of the things you did while away from the day-to-day of running the restaurant?

VOLPE. I had a lot of time to think and plan, in my mind, what we could do better and different once we reopened.

For example, we now offer delivery through Uber Eats and Postmates. I also worked on rethinking some new menu additions. For example, we now offer Chicken Wings and Chicken tenders, which the kids love.

And this being Key Biscayne, we have added tequeño 2(corn and plantain) as well as we now sell pan de bono.

We still offer our special Avocado toast with eggs Pockets or Salmon. We also offer deliciously healthy acai bowls, as well as good salads. Customers will also find top quality products and affordable prices!

IN. Is the HULK Smoothie back?

VOLPE. Oh yes!! Our customers would be upset if we no longer offered the HULK smoothie.

And we have all our other smoothies as well, plus we have added some new flavors, delicious and creative ones. For example, we now offer a Mojito smoothie, one for Pure Energy, also for weight control and lower cholesterol. We have others for cardio, along with fruits and ginger versions.

IN. Have you been able to get the staff back together? Any new team members?

VOLPE. It’s been a challenge, I’m sure you hear that from a lot of other restaurants. Right now, I’m the only one working from open to close. I just hired an additional staff member to start as a part time and see how that goes.

IN. Are the hours of operation the same, or have they changed based on the Community Center’s schedule?

VOLPE. We have our own schedule. We are not open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are closed on Sundays; mental health break day!

IN. Any special message you want to send to island residents?

VOLPE. I really want to say Thank You to all the residents for all the support. Even though we were closed all this time, they supported me in different ways, like buying lasagna from me. As I was delivering food from restaurants, quite a few residents remembered me and always made it a point to wish me well and luck when we reopened. All the love I felt from residents made this hard time of the last 15-months a bit easier to handle. They gave me hope and inspired me to focus on making everything the same, or better, than before the pandemic.

We are a special community, and I would love for not only me, but for every business and residents to come back to normal and get back to being the lovely Island we were before this pandemic.

If you go.

The Corner Coffee and Pantry is located inside the Key Biscayne Community Center. You don’t have to be a member of the Community Center to enjoy a meal. You can reach them at (786) 420-2666.