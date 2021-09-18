The world is marching toward a more eco-conscious, sustainable era, and everyday there are more people interested in organic foods – and wines. Markets are creating specific sections for those products, and the number of businesses dedicated to the niche is growing.

But what exactly are organic wines, and how do they differ from two other categories: natural wines and wines produced under biodynamic practices?

In the US, in order to get the “organic” seal from the Department of Agriculture, wines must be made with grapes grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers. All other ingredients contained in the wine, including the yeast responsible for fermentation, must be organic as well, and no sulfites may be added (naturally occurring sulfites are permitted).

This process, which starts in the vineyard, continues in the winery, and includes all the steps necessary to receive USDA certification, takes time and money. As such, the prices of these wines usually reflect the extra effort and cost.

A second, less rigorous, category of organic is that of wines produced from organically grown grapes. In this case grapes must be organic, but the other components of the wine need not be. Sulfites are limited to 100 parts per million. These wines do not qualify for the USDA’s “Organic” seal, although they may indicate on their labels that they are produced from organic grapes.

Biodynamics is another movement toward vineyard ecology. It started in Austria in the 1920’s and gained followers (and some criticism) around the globe. More a philosophy than a methodology, it involves farming practices that take the moon phases into consideration and respect the ‘forces’ and ‘energy’ of the earth, its flora and fauna.

During the winemaking process a specific astronomic calendar is observed, with preferable days for harvesting the grapes (“fruit days”), for pruning (“root days”), watering (“leaf days”), and days when the vineyard should not be touched (“flower days”). Pesticides are avoided and only organic fertilizers are used. Sulfites are permitted. A common practice in the vineyards is to bury cow horns filled with compost that are removed after a certain time.

Most wines produced biodynamically are organic, but they don’t have to be. Demeter is the entity that certifies and regulates biodynamic practices throughout the world.

Last but not least, there are natural wines, some of which have achieved cult status. The key factor here is low-intervention – in the vineyard and in the winery. Those wines undergo a totally spontaneous fermentation (no commercial yeast used, only native ones) and do not go through processes such as fining, filtration or stabilization.

Sulfites are used, but in very small quantities. These wines are often “cloudy” due to the presence of solids that remain in suspension. But that’s just part of the fun!

Marcella Carneiro is a Certified Specialist of Wine living in Key Biscayne since 2017. She works as a wine educator in the Miami area, and as a wine consultant for The Golden Hog.

To reach Marcella for questions, you can email her at marcellakb17@gmail.com. You can also speak with Marcella and savor wines every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Golden Hog in the Harbor Plaza, at 91 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne. You can reach them at (305) 361-1300)