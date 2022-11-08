Polls are now open! Looking for a place to relax after casting your vote, or simply enjoy that the political campaign season is almost over?

Then get ready to enjoy a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Tuesday in November 8,-2022

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

Start your Tuesday right with a healthy breakfast. We serve keto-friendly bread and fresh avocados! Oh so healthy!

We open at 8 a.m. daily and close at 8 p.m. everyday except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

Gran Inka

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or Delivery.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

On this Election Tuesday, join us for Happy Hour - all drink 2 for 1 and special $7 appetizers

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)

UberEats Available

La Scala

Join us for a delicious Italian dinner night! Try our light and delicious Linguine with mussels

A La Scala meal makes Tuesdays that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, limited outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Taco Tuesday, Kazumi style! Come in and try our deliciously different Tuna Taco.

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery. Available for lunch and dinner.

Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m.

Closed Sundays

Open for Dine-In with indoor and expansive outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help Local. Shop Safely. Email us your order at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

On this Election Tuesday, treat yourself to one of the most creative and delicious sandwiches on the island…. DA MIGUELITO. A perfect blend of Turkey, tomato, applewood bacon, muenster, avocado, dijon, mayo, and vinaigrette

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Fish Soup /Black Beans Soup

Main Dishes: Shredded Beef (Ropa Vieja) / Roasted Chicken Pepperoncini / Shrimp & Calamari / Pasta Di Mare

Side Dishes: White Rice / Gratin Vegetables / Plantains (Platanitos maduros)

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or takeout; order online by clicking here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for indoor dining only today.

Today, start your meal with the best Grilled octopus on the island.

Place your takeout order online - click here

Costa Med, a Traveler’s Choice Winner, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations are suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brasas KB

Home of the $10.99 Burger deal!

Tuesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for indoor or outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food.

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

This Tuesday, dive into any of our authentic Cantonese dishes

Miss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Sake Room

Today, our featured dish is - Tiger Sashimi. Whitefish, avocado, scallion, sesame seeds and tobiko with yuzu cilantro dressing.

Today… FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

Enjoy a delicious lunch and save with our SAKE ROOM Special Lunch Menu, starting at $10.99

Open with indoor & outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

Try one of our delicious rolls this Tuesday.

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Rain or Shine, the restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, the beachside Lighthouse Café and the new spot for sunsets and drinks - The Cleat - stand ready to serve you.

French Toast day? Try ours! Enjoy a beachside French Bread breakfast under the lighthouse at Lighthouse Cafe

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080

Randazzo’s by Yesenia

Closed Tuesdays.

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%