It has at times been billed as “the ultimate wine experience,” which sounds amazing enough, but this year’s 17th Annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Fest might be offering one of the best lineups of food in the storied history of the event.

The festival, which features more than 30 wines for attendees to sample,” said Ruben Weisson, the Rotarian leading the event since its inception, adding that this year the event has added a “Meet the Winemaker” component. The featured winemaker will be Robert Rex, Deerfield Ranch Winery, 2018 Winemaker of the Year.

The evening will begin with a Prosecco to “season the palate” for the wines to follow. Once inside, you will be able to sample wines from 13 wineries and sample foods from several local restaurants and catering companies.

The list of participating restaurants is both long and impressive, adding more variety and four new foods for attendees to munch on, plus some old favorites returning from local establishments.

Returning after a three-year absence is a favorite from past events: Boaters Grill’s famous – and delicious - lechón asado (roasted pig). Those who have never tasted co-owner David Gonzalez’s special recipe are in for a delicious treat.

The Golden Hog returns to the festival with their entire Thanksgiving holiday menu, from their special organic Bell and Evans turkey to their exclusive Golden Hog stuffing, with its closely guarded secret recipe, tweaked and perfected over the years, that gives it its perfectly smooth texture.

Serving one of their many staples is the Italian eatery Randazzo’s by Yesenia. They will be sampling their famous homemade meatball. What is in it? Ground veal, beef and pork. Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Italian parsley and garlic, served with fresh ricotta cheese. Yummy!

Making their return after a two-year absence is Lightkeepers, the island favorite located inside the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne Miami.

And two other favorite local establishments are also returning: Novecento and The Crepe Maker.

Four new food options will be making their Wine & Food Fest debut this year:

Ayesha Key Biscayne Indian cuisine, located in the Galleria Shopping Center.

Dining with Chef Kunj, who provides private chef experiences.

Honey Uninhibited, which brings true southern staples south, to the cultural melting pot that is Miami.

True Food Kitchen, where they believe better food means better living.

Completing the festival’s food offerings are:

Old Lisbon, offering authentic Portuguese cuisine.

Churrasco de Brasil, with their unique type of cooking created by the Gauchos of south Brazil.

Clásica Victoria, the popular coffee shop, bakery and restaurant located in the Winn Dixie shopping center.

Rotarian Ruben Weisson, the event organizer, is excited about the food and wine offering at this year’s gathering as well as fellowship, live music, fun, etc. – all while raising money to support the ARC of South Florida, which helps kids and adults with mental disabilities.

Additionally, this year the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne will be joining five other clubs in the (US and overseas) in supporting a global grant to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rates in Uganda.

The 17th edition of the Annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Fest – will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. on November 18 at the Fairways on the Key in the Crandon Golf Course at 6700 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Tickets for the event are $85 per person and can be purchased by visiting keybiscaynewinefest.com. For more information, contact Ruben Weisson at (305) 569-1884 or email ruben.weisson@wellsfargo.com