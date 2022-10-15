We know that Halloween on the island is a special time, with decorations galore and plenty of spooky fun. But who says Halloween is only for kids? The Rumbar at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne Miami is about to help you get your ghoul on!

After making its debut in 2019, the event was forced into hiatus by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, it’s back! From October 15 to 31, the House of Spells returns to the Rumbar, the popular lobby bar inside the Ritz Carlton. It will be a spooky makeover unlike any other.

Beware of the captivating ingredients in the haunted cocktails, crafted especially for this event – like the Vampire Kiss, consisting of Barbera d’Alba wine, Pomegranate Liqueur, Sparkling Rose and Roasted Cherry Syrup.

And there will be specially-designed, hair-raising Bar-Bites, too, like The Tombstone, which combines foraged Wild Mushroom, Truffle Essence, Arugula, and Artisan Flatbread.

The spooky pop-up bar will also have entertainment daily, from 3 p.m. until close.

The Rumbar is located in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, at 455 Grand Bay Drive. For more information, call (305) 365-4500.