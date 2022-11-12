After enduring a long, often cantankerous election campaign, Key Biscayne residents are likely ready for their traditional Thanksgiving, and The Golden Hog is working hard preparing to help you set a stellar holiday table.

“We look forward to this holiday. Our entire family looks forward to working on Thanksgiving Day with our employees, and personally give thanks to our friends and neighbors as they pick up their orders,” said Mariana Tello-Sucre, who along with husband Jorge Gonzalez Capiello, owns The Golden Hog store and bakery on Harbor Plaza.

“Thanksgiving is a lot about family,” Tello-Sucre told Islander News.

Tello-Sucre hopes their Thanksgiving meal offering reflects – and exceeds -- that “feeling of love and quality that customers have come to expect from us.

In preparing their holiday offering, Tello-Sucre said, “we like to think of everything.”

Tello-Sucre and Gonzalez strive to improve their holiday offering each year, and this year is no exception. Their Thanksgiving menu features traditional favorites, plus new items created based on customer feedback and experiences.

At the heart of their meal is the organic Bell and Evans turkey, prepared in their time-honored baking process, starting with braising the turkeys two days prior to baking. The birds are then slow baked all day on Wednesday, so they are ready for Thanksgiving. The turkeys range from Small (serving 4 to 6 people), Medium (6-8 people), Large (10-12 people) and XL (12-14 people).

For those families not needing a whole turkey, organic Bell and Evans oven roasted turkey breasts are available.

The Thanksgiving turkey is not complete without stuffing, of course. The Golden Hog’s stuffing is considered the ultimate Thanksgiving comfort food, tweaked, and perfected over the years.

According to Tello-Sucre, the recipe features a combination of meat, breadcrumbs and spices, with a sweet touch provided by prunes and plums. This year, the recipe welcomes chestnuts, adding to the smooth texture and a perfect complement to any meal.

You might want to order a little extra, too, for the day-after leftovers. The Friday after Thanksgiving, Gonzalez’s go-to meal is a Golden Hog stuffing sandwich.

This year’s menu includes some new additions, like the traditional Venezuelan holiday staple, ensalada de gallina (chicken, potatoes, carrot, peas, and apples, perfectly blended). Also back this year are the traditional pan con jamón (ham bread) and Hallacas tamales), both staples of Venezuelan and South American holiday menus.

Prefer a different Thanksgiving protein? New to the holiday menu this year is a Roasted Balacao over baked potatoes. There are also other options, like oven-roasted lemon dill whole salmon, roasted boneless Moulard duck leg confit, or the oven roasted pork shoulder au jus.

What would a Thanksgiving gathering be without wine? The Golden Hog has that covered as well. Their in-house Sommelier, Marcella Carneiro, again has curated a list of wines, most under $50 a bottle – including a sparkling to pair with every dish on the holiday menu, including dessert selections.

Ah, desserts! Onsite bakers will be preparing staples like cakes, including The Golden Hog’s popular Alfajor cake – two large sugar cookies filled with dulce de leche and topped with powdered sugar – and a new addition for this year, bite-sized dessert platters. But Tello-Sucre says, for her, the large selection of holiday pies and holiday loaves are the sweet winners.

The Apple pie is a recipe which has been in Tello-Sucre’s family for generations, all the way back to her American-born grandmother, with gala apples and homemade crumbled topping.

The loaves, which serve 6 to 8, are highlighted by the new pumpkin loaf cake, but you can also order coffee cake, Vegan Banana bread and the traditional holiday fruitcake.

For visiting family and friends, the popular Golden Hog baskets are a great holiday warming gift option.“A Golden Hog basket is about quality and distinction,” said Gonzalez; “Mariana works hard to offer items that are not mainstream and unique.”

And since this year’s Thanksgiving falls on a day when the Brazilian national team is playing a World Cup match, The Golden Hog has added a large TV screen to make sure fútbol aficionados do not miss a minute of the game while picking up their order.

This is all part of the family’s “we think of everything” mantra.

“We are very thankful for our family, our talented team at The Golden Hog, for our friends and neighbors for this incredible island we call home,” said Gonzalez.

The Golden Hog, located in Harbor Plaza at 91 Harbor Drive, is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and until 3 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (305) 361-1300.

They encourage you to order early, which can be done both online and at the store. Their deadline for placing your Thanksgiving order is Tuesday, Nov. 22.