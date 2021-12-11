“We live on a special island, so we think gift giving should be special and match our way of life and the nice people that make up this community,” says Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, who along with husband Jorge Gonzalez Capiello own and operate The Golden Hog.

“I love it,” says Mariana as she is busy working in Golden Hog’s gift basket showroom, preparing baskets that are part of the 2021 Holiday Gift Collection Catalog. “I have a lot of fun doing this, creating new options to satisfy our client’s gift giving needs.”

Because of The Golden Hog’s success with gift baskets, Mariana said they’ve added Ready-to-Ship baskets to the business. “The idea came from a client who last year needed to send baskets to family members,” she recalled. “We now have made it more efficient and economical.”

Tello said there are four standard gift basket options, including a Holiday Breakfast box and the Hog’s popular Italian dinner box. All four are priced under $100, and the custom-made boxes fit the USPS large flat rate box (12X12X51.5”).

In addition to the large selection of panettone, The Golden Hog is known for the Dolce & Gabbana line which Mariana continues to refine. This year the team, including Sommelière Marcella Carneiro, created several curated wine sets. “The sets include new and old-world wine selections, with cheese pairings,” said Mariana. Her favorite is the Ultimate Pairing Experience, which starts with a bubbly and ends with a dessert wine. A specially selected cheese pairs with each wine.

This year, The Golden Hog’s holiday catalog includes 27 specially designed baskets, plus three Specialty Trays. But, said Mariana, “imagination is unlimited here.” Baskets can be modified to fit any client’s needs.

The Golden Hog’s Gift Basket Showroom is open for browsing the selections. “No more waiting for gift baskets; they can grab-and-go any of the baskets on the catalog (except those with items needing refrigeration).”.

To see The Golden Hog’s holiday baskets catalog, visit www.thegoldenhog.com/gift-baskets.

If you would like to visit, The Golden Hog at their main store in Harbor Plaza, 91 Harbor Drive, 235 Crandon Blvd. You can also call them at (305) 361-1300.