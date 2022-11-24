Many restaurants alter hours - or close - on this day in observance of Thanksgiving. Below is a list of which participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants is open this Thursday, November 24, Thanksgiving Day.

La Scala

Ready for dinner? Open Thanksgiving Day from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

A La Scala Italian meal makes any night that much more special. Join us for dine-in, open for indoor dining, and we’ve added to our outdoor seating, reservations recommended.

Come in even if just to say hello to Chandra, and the la Scala team!

To place a takeout - offering curbside service - order call (786) 773-3633 or visit us online by clicking here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

Located at 180 Crandon Blvd in the Arcade Shopping Center.

Gran Inka

Open Thanksgiving Day from Noon to 4 p.m.

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

It is a Holiday.. join us for a special Thanksgiving Happy Hour celebration - all drink 2 for 1 and special $7 appetizers

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne (across from Winn Dixie)

UberEats Available

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Open Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

On this special day, join us in a terrazita for a delicious Tropical Bowl with salmon and avocado!

We open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Open Thanksgiving Day from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. And join us for some wine, something from our grill and watch the Brazil World Soccer Match in our large screen TV

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Let our expert grillers prepare you a delicious lunch or dinner… from Grilled Langostines, Short Rib (Asado de Tira a la parrilla), Grilled Chuleta, Churrasco and plenty of French Fries to share.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Lentil / Butternut Squash

Main Course: Beef Tenderloin / Turkey / Salmon Fillet / Chicken Lasagna / Spinach Cannelloni

Side Dishes: Wild Rice / Green Bean Stuffing / Mashed Potatoes / Sweet Potato Mash

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thanksgiving

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Turkey comes tonight… join us for some delicious Cuban asopao!!!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

Costa Med Bistro

Closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations recommended.

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Order online for take out here!

Randazzo by Yesenia

Closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

Sake Room

Closed today in observance of Thanksgiving

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Closed today, Thanksgiving Day

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes.

Open Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov 25 - have a Happy Thanksgiving

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miss Mui Chinese Bistro

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Miss Mui is a family owned and operated restaurant, serving Cantonese cuisine staples like special fried rice, BBQ Spare Ribs, but also lumpias, a Venezuelan-style spring roll and more.

TMiss Mui is located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd. Suite 14, on Key Biscayne. To place an order, please call 305)-381-0694. Follow them on Instagram. Click here.

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%