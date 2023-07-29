Here is a gameplan to ‘tune up’ your diet and nutrition?

When we think of improving our diet, many people immediately think of losing weight. I suggest a different approach. Try thinking about healthier food choices, rather than restricting.

Trying to change your diet in the name of losing weight is misguided at best and can do your mind and body real harm. But that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from eating differently.

If your relationship with food feels off or if you feel low on energy, you might want to “revamp” your diet. Note that the word “diet” really means your pattern of eating. Over time it’s come to mean a weight loss regimen, but I’m talking about the original meaning.

I’m proposing five nutrition goals to consider that have nothing to do with weight loss. You might find you feel a lot better if you make some of these changes.

1. Add, don’t subtract.

People are more likely to maintain resolutions that involve an addition to their routine rather than goals that require avoiding something tempting. Instead of resolving to limit the foods you love, set a goal to eat a greater variety of nutrient-dense foods. Nutrient density refers to the number of nutrients per calorie. For example, a fresh peach and peach pie both have fruit, but the peach has far more nutrients than the pie.

A plan to add a vegetable or a fruit as an addition to a meal or snack each day. It’s important to set realistic goals, ones that you can easily achieve. If doing these things every day sounds like too much change, plan to do it every other day or even once a week.

2. Don’t punish yourself for eating ‘unhealthy’ foods.

What is unhealthy food? People make all sorts of judgments about food and feel guilty for eating them. I believe there are no “junk” foods, just junk uses of food.

Let’s say you’ve decided something you ate is unhealthy and you feel guilty. Guilt is an emotion in response to something you’ve done wrong. Unless you have a dietary challenge such as diabetes or heart disease, you are not wrong, and no guilt should be involved. Punishing yourself for being bad by eating “bad” food just leaves you feeling bad about yourself, and that’s a great reason to overeat! The bottom line, punishing yourself doesn’t work.

3. Add fiber to your meals.

Fiber is the material in plant-based foods that our bodies can’t digest. When you eat a fiber-rich diet, you absorb nutrients more slowly and feel full for longer. Plus, fiber-rich foods are often rich in other nutrients. We say, “Fiber keeps good company”.

Foods that are high in fiber include fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains. All of these are rich in many nutrients including fiber. Click here for a list of high-fiber foods.

4. Try new recipes as often as you like.

People who cook at home tend to have better overall health, closer personal relationships, and a stronger sense of cultural identity. That doesn’t mean you have to cook every meal, or even cook every day, but if you are eating restaurant meals four or five times per week, you’re probably eating more fat, salt, and sugar than if you prepared your own food.

When you prepare it yourself, you know exactly what is in it. Meals don’t have to be elaborate events!

I find it very satisfying to create meals for me and my husband. I know what’s in the food, and I’m having it exactly the way I want it!

5. Make your plate colorful.

One simple way to improve your diet is to think about color. If your meal is beige, brown, and gray, you can improve it by adding colorful food, such as fruit or vegetables.

That turkey sandwich for lunch is beige on its own, but add lettuce, tomato, carrot sticks, or slices of peach or nectarine, and it’s simply more nutritious and beautiful!

Your evening chicken breast or baked fish can be enhanced by a baked sweet potato, steamed broccoli or green beans, and a tossed salad including bell pepper, tomato and cucumber (with the peel).

The bonus in either example is that you’ve upped your fiber intake too!

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com

