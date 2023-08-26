Indulge yourself with a Mexican-tinged weekend brunch and an oceanside view

There is something special about a sumptuous brunch. When the weekend finally arrives, it’s not uncommon for the island to start moving a little later, and why not? Sleep in. You deserved it!

“Brunch” is a mix of the words, breakfast and lunch, and it is a popular weekend meal. A Saturday or Sunday brunch usually means having a good time spending quality time with your friends and family while enjoying a great meal – without worrying much about constraints or caloric intake.

Besides, brunch menus tend to be special and offer dish combinations not usually found in the restaurant’s regular menu offer, making it a time to try out something new.

Combine spectacular dishes with a Key Biscayne beachside setting, and you might have the perfect brunch experience waiting for you. Such as what you will find at Cantina Beach, the Mexican-inspired restaurant at the Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami.

The Desalmuerzo brunch’s menu is crafted to pay homage to Cantina Beach’s Mexican-inspired menu but taken to another level by Specialty Restaurant Chef Jason Quenguan, born in New York with Colombian roots. Chef Jason has been working in several Ritz-Carlton locations before settling in at DUNE Burgers on the Beach and Cantina Beach at the island’s Ritz-Carlton property.

Inviting residents and visitors to try the new brunch at Cantina Beach, Chef Jason said, “Enjoy a delightful fusion of flavors and colors with our Mexican brunch. From Huevos Rancheros to churro waffles, every bite is like a fiesta in your mouth.”

Steak and eggs are a common choice for brunch. Chef Jason’s version, the Arrachera Steak & Egg dish, offers a superb Mexican option, with a grilled skirt steak, organic eggs, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, and Chimichurri.

Huevos Rancheros is a delicious Mexican staple for breakfast and brunch. Cantina Beach offers this classic served with crispy tortilla strips, Serrano salsa, and sour cream.

No beachside brunch would be complete without some seafood. Chef Jason’s special brunch creation is a Pulpo Tostada entrée – octopus red radish with sweet peppers, cilantro, and cucumber.

But it is the brunch’s dessert where Cantina Beach sets itself far apart from others. Satisfying the meal-ending sweet tooth is easy with Churro Waffles, served with chocolate sauce and premium vanilla ice cream, or Abuelita’s Chocolate Mousse Cake with Raspberry Coulis. For those looking for a more traditional dessert, the menu includes a traditional Mexican Flan, served with citrus crumble, or a delicious Bread Pudding, served with premium Vanilla ice cream and dulce de leche. Yum!

Why not indulge? After all, we are talking about making the most of the weekend. Cantina Beach’s brunch includes a bottomless beverage package for only $35 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you go.

Cantina Beach is located on the beach and poolside at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, 455 Grand Bay Ave. The Desalmuerzo Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cantina Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; it stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

