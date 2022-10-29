Is sugar really “poison”?

Many people worry about their diet, believing they must constantly police themselves to have a “healthy” diet. One of the biggest problems many see in what they eat is the amount of sugar they consume. Some have gone so far as to call sugar “poison.”

Let’s first define the word sugar, which is a carbohydrate. The types of carbohydrates in the human diet are sugar, starch and fiber. Sugar is naturally occurring in many foods, such as fruits and vegetables. Refined sugar – what we call table sugar or corn syrup – is made from sugar cane, sugar beets or corn. The naturally occurring sugar in fruits and vegetables comes with many other nutrients including fiber, and many vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Refined sugar just provides carbohydrate, and therefore calories, often called “empty calories.”

Sugars are absorbed in the stomach and small intestine of the GI tract. The fiber in fruits and vegetables helps slow the emptying of the stomach, leaving us feeling full longer. This slower emptying allows sugar to be released into the blood more slowly and more gradually than when refined sugar is eaten, giving the body time to absorb the sugar and thus blood sugar rises slowly. When refined sugar in foods such as sweetened beverages, baked goods, frozen desserts, and candy is eaten, little or no fiber is included. Thus, sugar tends to be released into the bloodstream all at once. Over time, this sudden release of sugar can put a strain on the pancreas, which secretes insulin, the hormone which tells your body to remove sugar from the blood and enter the cells.

In the 1990s, several authors published books claiming that sugar is a poison that damages our health in a variety of ways, and that humans were not intended to consume such concentrated sources of calories regularly. There is little to no evidence to back up these claims. It is true that people who consume lots of foods with refined sugar tend to have less varied, less healthy diets. This is because a larger proportion of their calories are “empty.” People who consume lots of refined sugar tend to be heavier, putting them at higher risk of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Don’t believe everything you read about nutrition, especially if the author’s conclusions are sweeping and definite, and if the answers to complex health problems are as simple as avoiding sugar!

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com