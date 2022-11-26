Whichever holidays you’re celebrating this season, don’t let food poisoning spoil them. Here are six lesser-known mistakes to avoid, especially if you’re at high risk – that is, over 65 or under 5, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system.

1. Tasting cookie dough (even if it’s vegan)

Even if it has no raw eggs, “say no to raw dough,” recommends the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The culprit: flour. Pathogens like E. coli “can contaminate grain while it’s still in the field or flour while it’s being made,” notes the CDC, adding that “steps like grinding grain and bleaching flour don’t kill harmful germs.”

Only cooking does. So always wash your hands and all surfaces after handling raw flour.

2. Roasting poultry “until the juices run clear”

“The only way to know whether a chicken or turkey is done is to use a thermometer,” says Benjamin Chapman, professor and director of the Safe Plates Program at NC State University. Don’t rely on a bird’s pop-up indicator.

Instead, buy an inexpensive digital food thermometer. The temperature should hit 165˚F in the thickest part of the breast and the innermost part of the thigh and wing.

3. Washing your hand, just once

Wash your hands with soap and water often. That means not just before you prep, serve, or eat food, but also after you touch your nose or handle raw meat, poultry, seafood, flour, or eggs.

Don’t count on alcohol-based sanitizers to protect you from norovirus – the “stomach bug” virus that peaks in winter and spreads from person to person or via contaminated food.

4. Leaving some kinds of desserts out

Can you store homemade pies at room temperature? It depends.

Fruit pies have a lot of sugar, and the fruits are acidic, both of which curb microbial growth. Leaving these out on the counter is generally safe. Refrigerate a pumpkin or sweet potato pie that’s homemade. If you bought the pie unrefrigerated, it’s ok to leave it out.

Refrigerate bread pudding and any baked goods with cream cheese frosting or cream, custard or cheese filling.

5. Overlooking undercooked foods

Watch out for undercooked meat or eggs:

–Pâté. Cook chicken livers until they’re still “pink inside,” say many pâté recipes. Yikes. Many food poisoning outbreaks have been linked to undercooked chicken liver.

–Homemade eggnog. Its eggs may not be fully cooked. Gradually heat your mixture until a food thermometer hits 160˚F, or use pasteurized eggs. Most store-bought eggnog is pasteurized.

–Royal icing. The cookie-decorating icing is often made with raw egg whites. Use a pasteurized carton or “meringue powder” instead.

6. Letting leftovers languish

Leaving perishable foods out at room temperature is an invitation for bacteria that cause food poisoning—like to multiply. Reheating may destroy bacteria but not its spores or toxins, which can cause diarrhea or vomiting. To lower your risk:

–Cool quickly. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking. Store hot food in shallow containers...and don’t stack them so they cool quickly.

–Plan ahead. Freeze leftovers that you don’t expect to eat within four days.

Ellen Glovsky is a Key Biscayne resident, published author and Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach. Her work focuses on helping people explore and enhance their relationship with food, using a “Health At Every Size” approach. She is also involved in the island community with her work on KBCF’s Women’s Giving Circle. To learn more, visit nutrition-coach.com.

*This article is adapted from www.cspinet.org.