Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offer some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, August 18.

Tacopolis

Where else can you celebrate Pre-Friday Mexican-Style than in the only truly-authentic Mexican joint on the island? How about tacos this Thursday? We are your island’s authentic Mexican tacos headquarters!

Tacopolis offers Key Biscayne a family concept, with authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico in a casual and relaxed atmosphere…

Open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, click here.

Randazzo by Yesenia

Open for Indoor & Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Reservations recommended

You deserve a break today! Celebrate this Pre-Friday Italian style by joining today for $5 Thirsty Thursday wine specials, then stay for the best Italian fine dining on the island

Please call (305) 456-0480 to place an order or make a reservation

Open Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Closed Tuesdays

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Delivery service with Postmates or UberEats

D'Lite Bistro & Bakery

Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!

We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads, wraps, sandwiches, bowls, protein smoothies and cold press juices made fresh every morning — including gluten-free, vegetarian and keto options.

This Thursday, join us for a delicious Tropical Bowl with salmon and avocado!

We open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except Sat and Sun when we close at 6 p.m.

D’Lite is located in the Arcade Mall, 180 Crandon Blvd. To place an order, call (305) 882-9284 or visit us online by clicking here.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Visit our deli this Thursday for some of the most delicious salads on the island

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams Chicken Chupe / Yellow Splits Peas / Vegan Zucchini

Main Course: Beef Parmigiana / Chicken Alfredo & Broccoli / Meluzza Filet / Pasta EVOO with fresh Mozzarella

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Asparagus / Yukon Golden Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or order online here

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island!

Celebrate Pre-Friday and pre-rains while enjoying a Cuban feast!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

Call (305) 361-0080 to place your order.

32 Degrees by MG

You deserve gourmet meal options that are fast and convenient.

Today, order our delicious Salmon to enjoy on Friday

Fresh, fully cooked meals from 32 Degrees are a great mealtime option. We provide frozen, ready-prepared meals that are great for the busiest of lifestyles! We shop, prep, cook, and deliver to your doorstep, so you can experience the benefits of gourmet eating without the fuss or hassle.

Our fully cooked meals are created with passion by our chefs using only the freshest ingredients. We never use additives or preservatives. Our meals are ready to eat in the microwave in 5 minutes.

Place your order today by visiting 32-degrees.com.

Use code 32ISLANDER at checkout and receive 15% off* your first order.

*Offer good on orders of $40 or more.

Costa Med Bistro

Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!.

Join us for lunch or dinner!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Reservations recommended.

Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Order online for take out here!

Sake Room

Open for Indoor & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Today, enjoy our delicious Hamachi truffle tartare

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Kazumi

Open for indoor & ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls this Thursday

Our modern Japanese fusion restaurant offers creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open Monday through Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. Closed Sunday

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Indoor & Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Novecento

Miami Spice is now ongoing and Novecento is one of the #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants participating with some delicious and creative fixed-price three course meals.

The Miami Spice program allows residents and visitors to enjoy a three course meal at Novecento for $28 for lunch and $45 for dinner. The meal includes one appetizer, one main entree and a dessert.

Novecento’s Miami Spice Dinner menu includes the following:

Appetizers, your choice of one: EMPANADA DE POLLO ROSTIZADO Homemade turnover with roasted chicken, onions, jalapeño & fresh cilantro - VITELLO TONNATO Italian tunnied veal with micro arúgula and capers or CROQUETA DE PESCADO Homemade croquettes with white fish and romesco sauce.

Main Entree / Second Course: Your choice of one: RISOTTO CON LANGOSTINOS PATAGÓNICOS Mascarpone cheese risotto with argentinian shrimp and tomato confit - BIFE DE CHORIZO ARGENTINO CON PAPAS BRAVAS Argentinian grass fed New York steak with spice Spanish potatoes or BRANZINO FRESCO CON ENSALADA GRIEGA RÚSTICA Fresh branzino with rustic greek salad.

For Desserts, your choice include CHEESECAKE DE DULCE DE LECHE & QUESO DE CABRA Portion of dulce de leche cheesecake with goat cheese orr TARTELETA DE QUESO MASCARPONE Y FRUTOS DEL BOSQUE. Mascarpone cheese & wild berries tartlet.

Menu is subject to change (Price is not inclusive of applicable taxes and tips)

For the complete Novecento Miami Spice Lunch menu, click here

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne. For reservations or questions, call 305-362-0900.

For more, click here.

La Scala

La Scala will be closed for vacation until August 28. We hope you enjoy the rest of your summer and a safe Back-to-School.

Learn about us by visiting us online here.

Open 5 to 10 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center. (786) 773-3633

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%